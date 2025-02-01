Business Standard

Budget 2025: New tax regime to ease skewed tax burden on middle class

Share of middle class in income tax increased till 2023-24 while TDS has been rationalised by reducing the number of rates and adjusting threshold limits

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

Challenges 
- While the number of income-tax returns filed has increased, a number of filers reported limited income.  More than 80 per cent of individuals reported income of less than Rs 10 lakh a year
  - Share of middle class in income tax increased till 2023-24 
Takeaways

  - No income tax is payable under the new regime for annual incomes up to Rs 12 lakh (Rs 1 lakh per month), excluding capital gains
  - Tax deducted at source (TDS) rationalised by reducing the number of rates and adjusting threshold limits  
Topics : Income tax Budget 2025 Union Budget Tax Saving taxes

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:29 PM IST

