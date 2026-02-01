Heritage Foods hails Budget as watershed moment for dairy, livestock sector

Heritage Foods Ltd Executive Director Brahmani Nara on Sunday welcomed the Union Budget 2026, describing it as a watershed moment for India's dairy and livestock sectors.

Heritage Foods Ltd is promoted by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's family members.

Nara said the budget reflects several strategic priorities highlighted in the company's pre-budget expectations and goes beyond numbers to focus on empowering dairy farmers, strengthening rural resilience, and promoting sustainable, inclusive growth.

"The Union Budget 2026 marks a significant milestone for India's dairy and livestock sectors," she said in a press release.

The scaling up of veterinary capacity through new colleges, hospitals, laboratories and para-vet networks directly addresses the severe shortage of veterinarians in the country, she said, adding that the move would help bridge the gap between existing and required veterinary strength.

The expansion of veterinary infrastructure, along with enhanced credit-linked subsidies, would benefit over three lakh farmer partners associated with the company by improving animal health, breeding outcomes, milk yields, and access to affordable credit for livestock investments.

Nara said that she remains committed to partnering with the government to translate the budgetary allocations into ground-level impact and strengthen India's position as a global dairy leader.