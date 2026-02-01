Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman proposes ₹10,000 cr SME fund, mega textile parks
Presenting Union Budget 2026-27, she also proposed a scheme for container manufacturing to create globally competitive ecosystem
Listen to This Article
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposed to set up a Rs 10,000 crore fund to create champion small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to boost the economy.
Presenting Union Budget 2026-27, she also proposed a scheme for container manufacturing to create globally competitive ecosystem.
Also, mega textile parks with focus on value addition to technical textiles would be set up.
The budget also proposed setting up mega textile parks with focus on value addition to technical textiles and an integrated textile programme with five sub-parts, she stated.
The finance minister said India has the potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality affordable sports goods.
She also proposed Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj initiative to strengthen Khadi handloom.
Besides, there would be a scheme to revive 200 legacy industrial clusters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 11:56 AM IST