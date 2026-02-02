Monday, February 02, 2026 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026 is a forward-looking roadmap for India's growth: Paresh Maity

Budget 2026 is a forward-looking roadmap for India's growth: Paresh Maity

Medical tourism has been given a fillip, as has education by way of setting up educational institutions

Paresh Maity, Artist

Paresh Maity, Artist

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What is the best thing about the Budget?
 
The best thing is that it is forward-looking and is the roadmap for the country’s growth. It looks as far as 2047 with respect to the Viksit Bharat vision of the Prime Minister.
 
Will the Budget help India navigate global challenges, such as Trump’s tariffs?
 
Yes, the Budget does look to negate the Trump tariff challenges by incentivising a number of industries and sectors. It not only aggressively focuses on international trade but gives sufficient impetus for the growth of domestic industries. The finance minister has also targeted 10 per cent of the global services sector to come from India.
 
 
Will the Budget help the country achieve its Viksit Bharat goal by 2047?

Also Read

Manu Chandra, Chef

Budget 2026: Focus on rare earths, tech need of the hour, says Manu Chandra

stock market, market

Sensex, Nifty snap Budget-day slide with sharp rebound led by heavyweights

accident

Budget 2026 move on MACT interest seen cutting litigation, speeding claimspremium

GDP, Economy, corporate earnings, Indian Economy, BS1000, Covid

Union Budget 2026-27: Strengthening India's long-term growth engines

Arvind Shrivastava

Domestic sale relief for SEZ units will be a one-time window: Revenue Secy

 
Definitely. The Budget looks to achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by outlining several incentives to many industries, especially the creation of data centres catering to foreign bodies.
 
How do you think the Budget addresses issues like climate change and environmental sustainability?
 
The Budget adequately addresses climate change and environment sustainability by promoting the energy sector, especially by proposing to restructure the Power Finance Corporation and REC (the state-owned non-banking financial companies lending to infrastructure projects).
 
Do you believe the Budget adequately allocates funds to social programmes like education and healthcare?
 
I congratulate the finance minister for adequately allocating funds and looking to set up education and healthcare facilities in the country. Medical tourism has been given a fillip, as has education by way of setting up educational institutions.
 

More From This Section

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, Fashion Design Council of India

Budget 2026 to promote handloom and empower weavers, says Sunil Sethi

steelmakers, steel

Budget's push on infra, MSMEs to support demand: Steel industry players

Chandra Shekhar Ghosh

High-level banking panel for Viksit Bharat a key step: Bandhan Bank founder

bank accounts

Opened a bank account abroad and forgot to report it? Here's the fix

Rajesh Agrawal

SEZ sale relaxation in Budget to boost import substitution, jobs: Comm Secy

Topics : Budget 2026 Paresh Maity artist Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashTax Slabs Unchanged in 2027Stock to Watch TodayUpcoming Smartphones in February 2026LTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026India GDS Post RecruitmentQ3 Results Today