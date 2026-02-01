Budget support will help MSMEs scale from local to global: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Union Budget’s support to medium, small and micro enterprises (MSMEs), in the context of India’s recent major trade deals, will empower them to grow from local to global.

How does the Budget position MSMEs and trade deals together?

Describing the Budget as “a highway of immense opportunities”, the Prime Minister, in his televised remarks, said it will spur job creation and promote tourism, particularly in the North East. He said India’s recent trade agreements aim to ensure maximum benefit for the country’s youth and MSMEs, and that the Budget has taken significant steps in that direction.

What does the Budget signal for balanced development and agriculture?

Modi said the foundation of balanced development has been strengthened by empowering different states. For agriculture, dairy and fisheries, important measures have been taken for farmers engaged in the production of coconut, cashew, cocoa and sandalwood.

How does the Budget advance Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat?

The Prime Minister said the Budget presents an ambitious roadmap to accelerate Make in India and the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign, with what he described as “unprecedented support” to sunrise sectors. He listed initiatives such as the BioPharma Shakti Mission, semiconductor mission 2.0, the electronic component manufacturing scheme, creation of a rare earth corridor, strengthening of the critical minerals sector, new textile schemes, promotion of high-tech tool manufacturing, and the preparation of champion MSMEs.

What is the long-term vision outlined in the Budget?

Modi said the Budget is the foundation for India’s journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and will give the country’s “reform express” new energy and momentum. “India is not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy; India wants to become the world’s third-largest economy,” he said.

What infrastructure and fiscal priorities did the PM highlight?

The Prime Minister said the Budget focuses on reducing the fiscal deficit and controlling inflation while ensuring high capital expenditure and growth. He highlighted proposals for dedicated freight corridors, expansion of waterways, a high-speed rail corridor, special focus on tier-two and tier-three cities, and the promotion of municipal bonds to strengthen urban economic foundations.

How does the Budget address youth, women and emerging sectors?

Modi underscored that the Budget is dedicated to the country’s “youth power”, strengthening “skill, scale and sustainability”. He said the establishment of medical hubs, promotion of allied health professionals, encouragement of the orange economy including audio-visuals, gaming, tourism and the Khelo India Mission will create new opportunities. He also noted a major tax concession aimed at making India a global data centre hub.

What support is proposed for women and rural livelihoods?

The Prime Minister said the Budget prioritises building a modern ecosystem for women-led and women-run self-help groups, with 100 million currently associated with SHGs. The proposed construction of new hostels for girl students in every district, he said, will improve access to education. He added that the Bharat Vistaar AI tool will help farmers with information in their own language, while promoting entrepreneurship in fisheries and animal husbandry will generate employment in villages.

Congratulating Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on presenting her ninth consecutive Budget, Modi described it as futuristic and sensitive, and dedicated to the welfare of villages, the poor and farmers.