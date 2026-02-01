Budget 2026: UPI, RuPay subsidy for FY27 at ₹2,000 crore; MDR unchanged

The Union Budget has allocated Rs 2,000 crore as an incentive to promote low-value, peer-to-merchant (P2M) Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay debit card transactions, even as such payments continue to carry a zero merchant discount rate (MDR).

How does the FY27 allocation compare with earlier years?

The final allocation for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) was Rs 2,196.21 crore, a fivefold increase from the budgetary allocation of Rs 437 crore for the same year.

However, the allocation remains at least five times lower than what the industry estimates is needed to support the growth and sustainability of India’s flagship real-time payments system, with expectations ranging between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore.

UPI is the Unified Payments Interface that allows users to transfer funds to peers and merchants on a real-time basis.

What is the industry view on MDR?

Sources in the know said the payments industry had been following up on the possibility of levying MDR on such transactions with the finance ministry in the run-up to the Budget.

A person familiar with the matter explained that the industry would reach out to the ministry again in the coming months to pursue its case for MDR.

MDR is a fee paid to banks and payment service providers for processing digital payments.

How large is the UPI ecosystem today?

In 2025, UPI recorded 228.28 billion transactions.

Data show that the highest government payout under the incentive scheme was Rs 3,631 crore in FY24.

According to the industry, India has the potential to record 100 billion UPI transactions a month over the next decade, subject to monetisation of the payment system.

What are the demands from payments firms?

Vishwas Patel, managing director of AvenuesAI Ltd and chairman of the Payments Council of India, said the industry had been seeking incentives of over Rs 10,000 crore. He argued that, instead of relying on subsidies, a low, regulated MDR of 30 basis points should be permitted on UPI P2M transactions for merchants with annual turnover above Rs 20 lakh.

“With zero MDR on UPI and the government allocating a mere Rs 2,000 crore for processing around 30 crore transactions every day for free, the entire ecosystem will be choked of funds for scaling and growth. The incentives can continue for smaller merchants by offering them zero MDR. UPI P2P can continue to be zero-charged,” he said.

Patel added that enabling MDR for RuPay debit cards and UPI transactions of large merchants would ensure sustainable monetisation for service providers without disrupting digital payment adoption at the grassroots level, as these merchants already pay MDR for other payment systems.

“Why should the government incentivise us with taxpayers’ money for processing transactions for large merchants? UPI dominates as India’s most preferred payment option and every merchant will continue to offer UPI even by paying a mere 30 basis points as processing charges, as they are already paying about 2 per cent for credit cards and other options,” he said.

Since January 2020, to promote digital transactions, MDR has been made zero for RuPay debit cards and BHIM-UPI transactions.

The government incentive is paid to the acquiring bank and thereafter shared among other stakeholders such as issuer banks, payment service provider (PSP) banks, and third-party application providers (TPAPs) such as PhonePe, Google Pay and Paytm.