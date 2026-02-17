Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 07:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Tamil Nadu earmarks ₹47,248 crore for Agriculture in interim FY27 Budget

Tamil Nadu earmarks ₹47,248 crore for Agriculture in interim FY27 Budget

In 2025-26, the government had allocated ₹45,661 crore, he said while presenting the Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly

farmers, agriculture

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked ₹47,248 crore for the Agriculture Department in the Interim Budget for 2026-27, and welfare schemes for farmers will continue, Minister MRK Panneerselvam said on Tuesday.

In 2025-26, the government had allocated ₹45,661 crore, he said while presenting the Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly.

The ruling DMK government, after assuming office in May 2021, introduced a separate Agriculture Budget for 202122.

Panneerselvam said that, based on inputs received from various stakeholders, a total allocation of ₹1.94 lakh crore has been made for the agriculture and allied sectors over the last five Agriculture Budgets.

"As the agriculture sector forms the foundation of Tamil Nadu's economic growth, this government is making sustained and determined efforts to modernise the sector, enhance farmers' incomes, increase production and productivity, and ensure food and nutritional security," he said.

 

The state minister for agriculture and Farmers' welfare added that the government would soon introduce the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to promote agroforestry.

To enable farmers to cultivate high-value trees such as teak, sandalwood, red sanders and mahogany without apprehension, the policy proposes relaxation of rules governing the felling and transportation of trees, along with necessary assistance for planting and maintenance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla

Himacha Budget Session: Guv ends address in 2 mins, skips key paragraphs

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 highlights: A look at key numbers announced by FM Sitharaman

Andhra Pradesh Budget 2026

AP Budget 2026: ₹53,915 cr for public capex highest in state's history

Budget 2026, Budget, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

As Budget renews push for social sectors, gap in implementation persistspremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Economic self-reliance core to govt policy: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Topics : Tamil Nadu Agriculture Budget 2026

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 7:46 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To Buy TodayAI Impact on News MediaPOCO X8 ProNothing Phone 4a Series LaunchSolar Eclipse TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026 Day 2Personal Finance