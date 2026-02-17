Tamil Nadu earmarks ₹47,248 crore for Agriculture in interim FY27 Budget

The Tamil Nadu government has earmarked ₹47,248 crore for the Agriculture Department in the Interim Budget for 2026-27, and welfare schemes for farmers will continue, Minister MRK Panneerselvam said on Tuesday.

In 2025-26, the government had allocated ₹45,661 crore, he said while presenting the Agriculture Budget in the State Assembly.

The ruling DMK government, after assuming office in May 2021, introduced a separate Agriculture Budget for 202122.

Panneerselvam said that, based on inputs received from various stakeholders, a total allocation of ₹1.94 lakh crore has been made for the agriculture and allied sectors over the last five Agriculture Budgets.

"As the agriculture sector forms the foundation of Tamil Nadu's economic growth, this government is making sustained and determined efforts to modernise the sector, enhance farmers' incomes, increase production and productivity, and ensure food and nutritional security," he said.

The state minister for agriculture and Farmers' welfare added that the government would soon introduce the Tamil Nadu Agroforestry Policy to promote agroforestry.

To enable farmers to cultivate high-value trees such as teak, sandalwood, red sanders and mahogany without apprehension, the policy proposes relaxation of rules governing the felling and transportation of trees, along with necessary assistance for planting and maintenance.