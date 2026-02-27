No fee for air ticket cancellation within 48 hours: Know about new rules

Airline passengers will from March 26 get 48 hours to cancel or modify bookings without paying more money, according to new rules the aviation regulator is introducing.

Airlines are presently not required to offer free cancellation or modification within a fixed timeframe, as policies are largely airline-specific.

According to the revised framework of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, passengers can cancel or amend flight tickets within 48 hours of booking tickets on an airline’s website without additional charges via a “look-in option”, which serves as a post-purchase reconsideration period,

Conditions apply:

The facility is available only if the flight departure is at least seven days away for domestic travel and 15 days away for international travel at the time of booking.

Passengers may still need to pay any fare difference if shifting to another flight.

After the 48-hour period ends, standard airline cancellation or modification charges will apply.

This reduces the risk of impulsive bookings, particularly during fare sales when travellers often lock tickets before confirming schedules.

Name correction relief within 24 hours

A common source of passenger losses has been minor spelling errors in ticket names. Airlines have now been asked not to levy extra charges for correcting the name for the same passenger, provided:

The mistake is reported within 24 hours of booking, and

The ticket was booked directly through the airline’s website.

Refund responsibility

The revised norms also close a long-standing gap involving travel portals and agents.

Even if tickets are purchased through an online travel agency or intermediary, the responsibility for issuing refunds will rest with the airline, as agents act as authorised representatives. Airlines must complete refunds within 14 working days.

This clarification is significant for consumers who previously faced delays due to disputes between airlines and booking platforms.

Medical emergency cancellations

The regulator has also formalised relief in genuine medical situations. If a passenger or an immediate family member on the same booking is hospitalised during the travel period, airlines may offer:

A full refund or a credit shell for travel.

In other cases requiring medical review, refunds may be processed after certification regarding fitness to travel.

Why this matters

Air travel forms a growing share of discretionary spending for Indian families. Non-refundable tickets and steep cancellation fees often convert travel changes into sunk costs.

The revised rules introduce greater predictability, helping travellers avoid financial losses caused by booking errors, sudden plan changes or emergencies.