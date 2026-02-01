Budget 2026 flags restructuring of PFC, REC; merger question remains open

What does the Budget propose for PFC and REC?

The Union Budget on Sunday proposed restructuring of state-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), the non-banking finance companies engaged in lending to infrastructure and power projects.

The government, however, has not specified whether these entities will be merged into a single institution. The Government of India holds a 56 per cent stake in PFC and a 52.6 per cent stake in REC.

Has the government indicated a merger plan?

At the post-Budget press conference, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “We are rationalising it. We want to streamline it and therefore we will be taking some steps.”

“In order to achieve scale and improve efficiency in the public sector NBFCs, as a first step, it is proposed to restructure PFC and REC,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.

What is the objective behind the restructuring?

Experts said the proposal to restructure these NBFCs is aimed at enhancing their operational efficiency rather than signalling an immediate merger.

They added that the move could serve as a template for restructuring other centrally owned NBFCs.

“Restructuring will happen more in the way they operate. The focus is more on operational efficiency. The government may increase capex to PFC and REC. Once this is done, it will serve as an effective template for other public sector enterprise NBFCs. Also expecting the RBI to look at what are some of the reforms for the NBFC sector,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and financial services risk leader, Grant Thornton Bharat.

How large are PFC and REC currently?

As of Q2FY26, ending September 30, 2025, Power Finance Corporation reported a standalone loan asset book of Rs 5.6 trillion, with its renewable energy loan book growing 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 84,680 crore. REC’s total loan book stood at Rs 5.82 trillion as of September 30.