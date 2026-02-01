Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Budget 2026: Seaplane manufacturing to get boost, aircraft parts duty cut

Budget 2026: Seaplane manufacturing to get boost, aircraft parts duty cut

Centre announces incentives for indigenous seaplane manufacturing, VGF support for operations, and customs duty exemption on aircraft components

Seaplane

Budget 2026 proposes incentives for indigenous seaplane manufacturing, a viability gap funding scheme for operations, and exemption of basic customs duty on aircraft components to boost connectivity, tourism, and aviation manufacturing | Photo: Shutterstock

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 4:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What incentives has the government announced for seaplane manufacturing?
 
The Centre on Sunday announced incentives to promote indigenous seaplane manufacturing and operational support through a viability gap funding scheme, while also proposing to exempt basic customs duty on components and parts used in civilian aircraft manufacturing.
 
India has so far seen limited and intermittent commercial seaplane operations, and does not have a domestic manufacturing base for such aircraft. Industry executives have cited high costs, regulatory complexity and uncertain demand as constraints.
 
“To enhance last-mile and remote connectivity, and promote tourism, I propose to give incentives to indigenise manufacturing of seaplanes. A seaplane viability gap funding scheme will also be introduced to provide support for operations,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
 
 
What has been India’s experience with commercial seaplane services?

Also Read

Indian Railways

Budget 2026: Railways capex hits record ₹2.99 trn, lines up new corridors

Donald Trump, Trump

How Trump tariffs shaped FM Sitharaman's manufacturing push in Budget 2026

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 reactions: Driving innovation, skilling and competitiveness, say industry leaders

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 vs 2025: What middle-class taxpayers gained, what they did not

Healthcare stocks advanced on Sunday

Max Healthcare, Aster DM Healthcare shares outperform post Union Budget

 
India’s first commercial seaplane service began in 2013 in Kerala, flying from Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam, but faced protests and regulatory hurdles and was eventually grounded.
 
Under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN, SpiceJet started seaplane flights between the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, in 2020. However, this service was later discontinued.
 
How will customs duty changes affect aircraft manufacturing?
 
On Sunday, Sitharaman said in her speech, “I propose to exempt basic customs duty on components and parts required for the manufacture of civilian, training and other aircraft.”
 
What recent developments signal interest in aircraft manufacturing in India?
 
Adani Group and Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer had, on January 27, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for setting up a regional aircraft manufacturing facility in India. Both companies are currently evaluating locations to set up the final assembly line, with a final decision expected in the next few months.
 

More From This Section

Budget 2026

India to benefit from 'ripple effects' of measures in 2026 Budget: FM

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.

Budget 2026: Duty-free baggage limits to be increased, says FM Sitharaman

Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current and future 5G use

Budget 2026: Telecom sector's FY27 revenue expected to be ₹1.17 trillion

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 highlights: A look at key numbers announced by FM Sitharaman

PM Narendra Modi

Budget support will help MSMEs scale from local to global: PM Modi

Topics : Customs duty Seaplanes Budget 2026 Adani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 4:46 PM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEStock Market LIVETax Relief on Indian OverseasBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 ReliefWhy Market Crash TodayIncome Tax Deadline ExtensionBudget 2026 on CompensationBudget 2026 HighlightsPersonal Finance