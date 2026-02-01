Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 05:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Govt tax rule change clears hurdle for Apple-style contract manufacturing

Govt tax rule change clears hurdle for Apple-style contract manufacturing

In India, unlike China, Apple was concerned that if it paid for machines for its contract manufacturers, Indian law could consider that ​a so-called "business connection" and impose taxes

Apple

Representative image from file.

Reuters New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's government on Sunday handed a major win to Apple by allowing foreign companies to freely provide machines to their contract manufacturers set up in ‍certain areas for five years, without fearing ​any tax risk.

Smartphone manufacturing is a key plank of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agenda, but Apple had been lobbying India's government to modify its income tax laws to ensure the company is not taxed for ownership of high-end iPhone machinery it provides to its contract manufacturers.

In India, unlike China, Apple was concerned that if it paid for machines for its contract manufacturers, Indian law could consider that ​a so-called "business connection" and impose taxes on its iPhone sales profits. That had forced its contract manufacturers Foxconn and Tata to themselves spend billions of dollars on machines.

 

India on Sunday said that "to promote manufacturing of electronic goods for a contract manufacturer", it is making certain law changes to ensure that mere ownership of machines by a foreign company does not lead to income or taxes on it.

The decision was made public as part of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's 2026-27 annual budget, presented on Sunday.

Also Read

Healthcare stocks advanced on Sunday

Max Healthcare, Aster DM Healthcare shares outperform post Union Budget

Ravi Kumar Jha, LIC Mutual Fund

'Budget 2026 prioritises sustainable growth over short-term stimulus'

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 reactions LIVE: Industry leaders highlight long-term growth, reform momentum

Budget 2026

Budget tax change weighs on dividend, MF investments made on borrowed money

Manish Jain, Centrum

'Budget 2026 puts manufacturing, technology at centre of growth push'

FASTER SCALE-UP AND GREATER CONFIDENCE

The rule change will apply until the 2030-31 tax year and only to factories set up in so-called customs-bonded areas - which are technically considered being outside India's customs border. If devices are sold within India from such factories, they will attract import taxes, making such facilities attractive only for exports.

"Any income arising on account of providing capital goods, equipment or tooling to a contract manufacturer, being ‌a company resident in India, is eligible for exemption," ​the Indian government said in one of its explanatory budget documents.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"This exemption removes a key deal-breaking risk for electronics manufacturing in India," said Shankey Agrawal, a partner at Indian tax-focussed law firm BMR Legal. "The result is faster scale-up and greater confidence ‍for global electronics players to manufacture in India."

The decision comes as Apple has been growing in India as it diversifies beyond China. Counterpoint Research says iPhone's share in the Indian market ‍has ‌doubled to 8% ​since 2022. And while China still accounts for 75% of global ‍iPhone shipments, India's share has quadrupled to 25% since 2022.

Apple held many discussions with Indian officials in ‍recent ‍months to tweak the ‌law as it feared the legislation could hamper its future growth, Reuters has reported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Budget support will help MSMEs scale from local to global: PM Modi

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 vs 2025: No new tax cuts; gains and misses for middle class

Budget 2026

Union Budget 2026: From semiconductors to rare-earth hubs, key takeaways

BSNL

Union Budget 2026 to infuse ₹28,473 crore equity into BSNL in FY27

Indian Railways

Budget 2026: Indian Railways to see record capex of ₹2.99 trillion in FY27

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierBudget 2026 vs 2025Gold and Silver ETF CrashReaction on Budget 2026Budget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power