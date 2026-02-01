Telecom sector revenues pegged at ₹1.17 trillion in FY27 Budget estimates

The government is expecting revenues of ₹1.17 trillion from the telecom sector in FY27, more than 16 per cent lower than the ₹1.4 trillion stated in the Revised Estimate for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The revised estimates, however, are higher than ₹82,442 crore — by about 42 per cent — that was expected in the Budget Estimate for FY26.

Why are FY27 telecom revenue estimates lower than FY26 revised figures?

According to details in the non-tax revenue proceeds, the Revised Estimate for FY26 was ₹1.77 trillion, reduced by ₹36,950 crore corresponding to the amount of spectrum auction dues that the government converted into equity in 2025, taking its total ownership in the debt-laden carrier to a 48.9 per cent share, making it the single largest shareholder.

What will contribute to telecom revenues in FY27?

Proceeds of ₹1.17 trillion are likely to include income from spectrum auctions expected in 2026, besides licence fees, said sector experts. However, they noted that these revenue streams alone would not be adequate for the government to achieve this target, considering that the government has already been re-estimating the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea and payments from AGR from the carrier are capped for the next 10 years.

How does the government earn revenue from the telecom sector?

Revenues from the telecom sector mainly come from licence fees paid by telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges collected by the Department of Telecommunications. All telecom service providers pay a licence fee of 8 per cent on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which includes about 3 per cent as spectrum usage charges and 5 per cent as a levy under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund.

The DBN comes into effect when the government funds the setting up of telecom infrastructure, such as towers, by private operators in rural or remote areas. Spectrum usage charges are levied on private telecom operators for using spectrum, depending on the quantum assigned for their networks.