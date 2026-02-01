Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Telecom sector revenues pegged at ₹1.17 trillion in FY27 Budget estimates

Telecom sector revenues pegged at ₹1.17 trillion in FY27 Budget estimates

Budget estimates project telecom sector revenues at ₹1.17 trillion in FY27, lower than revised FY26 levels, reflecting spectrum equity conversions and capped AGR payments despite expected auction and

Telecom players have claimed that D2M broadcasting has direct implications for spectrum bands earmarked for current and future 5G use

Revenues from the telecom sector mainly come from licence fees paid by telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges collected by the Department of Telecommunications

BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is expecting revenues of ₹1.17 trillion from the telecom sector in FY27, more than 16 per cent lower than the ₹1.4 trillion stated in the Revised Estimate for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The revised estimates, however, are higher than ₹82,442 crore — by about 42 per cent — that was expected in the Budget Estimate for FY26.
 
Why are FY27 telecom revenue estimates lower than FY26 revised figures?
 
According to details in the non-tax revenue proceeds, the Revised Estimate for FY26 was ₹1.77 trillion, reduced by ₹36,950 crore corresponding to the amount of spectrum auction dues that the government converted into equity in 2025, taking its total ownership in the debt-laden carrier to a 48.9 per cent share, making it the single largest shareholder.
 
 
What will contribute to telecom revenues in FY27?
 
Proceeds of ₹1.17 trillion are likely to include income from spectrum auctions expected in 2026, besides licence fees, said sector experts. However, they noted that these revenue streams alone would not be adequate for the government to achieve this target, considering that the government has already been re-estimating the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues of Vodafone Idea and payments from AGR from the carrier are capped for the next 10 years.

Also Read

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 highlights: A look at key numbers announced by FM Sitharaman

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Budget 2026

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex tanks 1,547 pts, Nifty ends at 24,825 as STT hike dampens mood

Budget 2026 impact: The Sensex and the Nifty crashed over 3 per cent each from the respective day's high after FM proposed to hike STT on F&O trading. RIL and SBI were the major laggards.

Budget 2026 stock market crash: Sensex dips 2,800pts, Nifty 869pts intraday

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 LIVE: Union Budget to maintain growth momentum, says FM Sitharaman

rupee, money, Indian rupee, finance, economy, currency

Union Budget 2026: What's cheaper, what's costlier for consumers, industry?

 
How does the government earn revenue from the telecom sector?
 
Revenues from the telecom sector mainly come from licence fees paid by telecom operators and receipts on account of spectrum usage charges collected by the Department of Telecommunications. All telecom service providers pay a licence fee of 8 per cent on adjusted gross revenue (AGR), which includes about 3 per cent as spectrum usage charges and 5 per cent as a levy under the Digital Bharat Nidhi (DBN), formerly known as the Universal Service Obligation Fund.
 
The DBN comes into effect when the government funds the setting up of telecom infrastructure, such as towers, by private operators in rural or remote areas. Spectrum usage charges are levied on private telecom operators for using spectrum, depending on the quantum assigned for their networks.
 

More From This Section

manufacturing

Budget 2026-27: Manufacturing gets a boost; check sector-wise allocations

Anant Goenka

Budget 2026 provides certainty amid global turmoil, says India Inc

Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Accident victims to get full claim amt without tax deductions

Budget 2026

India to benefit from 'ripple effects' of measures in 2026 Budget: FM

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

Topics : telecom sector in India Budget 2026 Budget and Economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Income Tax Deadline ExtendedBudget 2026: What Cheaper and CostlierStocks to Watch Today on Budget 2026Gold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 on InfraBudget 2026 on NRI Investment Why Market Crash on Budget DayLTCG TAX Rates in Budget 2026Budget 2026 on Manufacturing SchemeBudget 2026 on Nuclear Power