Budget 2026 bets on asset monetisation with ₹80,000 crore FY27 target

Budget 2026 bets on asset monetisation with ₹80,000 crore FY27 target

Budget 2026 raises the FY27 disinvestment and asset monetisation target to Rs 80,000 crore, banking on a stronger pipeline of stake sales and infrastructure monetisation despite a shortfall in FY26

Despite missing FY26 goals, the government has set an ambitious Rs 80,000 crore disinvestment and asset monetisation target for FY27, banking on a stronger pipeline.

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

The Union Budget for FY27 has set an ambitious disinvestment target of Rs 80,000 crore under miscellaneous capital receipts, which includes the sale of shares in public sector undertakings (PSUs) as well as asset monetisation. However, in FY26, the government fell short of its budgeted target of Rs 47,000 crore, prompting a sharp downward revision to Rs 33,837 crore in the Revised Estimates.
 
How does the government plan to meet the higher target?
 
“The intent is that we will have a very strong asset monetisation plan in place. Last year in the Budget, the finance minister announced that there would be a pipeline prepared. We hope to reap the dividend from that,” said Anuradha Thakur, secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, at the post-Budget press conference.
 
 
Since FY24, the government has moved away from announcing a standalone disinvestment number, instead clubbing proceeds from stake sales and asset monetisation under miscellaneous capital receipts. This includes monetisation of assets such as roads, railways and power infrastructure through investment trusts and other structures.
 
What is the status of ongoing disinvestment and monetisation cases?

“We must keep in mind that we follow a composite strategy and disinvestment should be seen together as part of it, which enhances or increases the participation and efficiency of the private sector. As part of that strategy, as the honourable finance minister said, whatever in-principle approvals we have obtained for both disinvestment and monetisation—about 50 of them—around half have already been completed, which means about 12 closures and 13 strategic disinvestment transactions. The others are on track. That is why we keep an aspirational target and we are on track and fully committed to a logical conclusion,” said Arunish Chawla, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), at the post-Budget press conference.
 
How do experts view the government’s approach?
 
Dinesh Kumar Mittal, former financial services secretary, told Business Standard that the government’s plans were in line with its stated policy direction.
 
“The government has a clear plan to reduce its shareholding in various public sector enterprises, particularly in non-strategic sectors. This does not necessarily mean giving up control, as the government can retain up to 51 per cent ownership,” he said.

Union Budget Budget 2026 Disinvestment

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 7:15 PM IST

