FM announces 10K new medical seats in 2025, 6500 new seats in 5 IITs

In line with the Centre's focus on increasing medical seats and, in turn, improving doctor availability, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government will set up 10,000 new seats in medical colleges and hospitals across the country in the next financial year. Overall, 75,000 new medical seats will be added over five years.
Additionally, Sitharaman announced that an additional capacity of 6,500 seats will be created in five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) established after 2014.
Regarding the expansion of medical education capacity, the government has added nearly 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats in 10 years—an increase of 130 per cent, she said.
Similarly, she stated that 23 IITs have recorded a rise in student enrolment from 65,000 in 2014 to over 1.35 lakh students, marking a 100 per cent increase. Campus and hostel expansion will also be undertaken at IIT Patna. Sitharaman further announced a PM Research Fellowship Scheme for IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
In line with the Economic Survey, which highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, the minister said the government plans to establish 50,000 more Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for AI in education. A CoE for AI in education will be set up with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.
The government will now establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in government secondary schools. “These labs will be set up over the next five years to cultivate curiosity, foster innovation, and develop a scientific temper among young minds,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
Additionally, broadband connectivity will be provided to government secondary schools and primary health centres (PHCs) in rural areas under the BharatNet programme.