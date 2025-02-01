Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / FM announces 10K new medical seats in 2025, 6500 new seats in 5 IITs

FM announces 10K new medical seats in 2025, 6500 new seats in 5 IITs

Govt to set up 50,000 more Atal Tinkering Labs in govt schools, excellence centre for AI in education

Sitharaman, Budget

Sitharaman announced that an additional capacity of 6,500 seats will be created in five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) established after 2014.Photo: PTI

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In line with the Centre's focus on increasing medical seats and, in turn, improving doctor availability, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced that the government will set up 10,000 new seats in medical colleges and hospitals across the country in the next financial year. Overall, 75,000 new medical seats will be added over five years.
 
Additionally, Sitharaman announced that an additional capacity of 6,500 seats will be created in five Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) established after 2014.
 
Regarding the expansion of medical education capacity, the government has added nearly 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical education seats in 10 years—an increase of 130 per cent, she said.
 
 
Similarly, she stated that 23 IITs have recorded a rise in student enrolment from 65,000 in 2014 to over 1.35 lakh students, marking a 100 per cent increase. Campus and hostel expansion will also be undertaken at IIT Patna. Sitharaman further announced a PM Research Fellowship Scheme for IITs and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
 
In line with the Economic Survey, which highlighted the increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in education, the minister said the government plans to establish 50,000 more Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) and Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for AI in education. A CoE for AI in education will be set up with an outlay of Rs 500 crore.
 
The government will now establish 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) in government secondary schools. “These labs will be set up over the next five years to cultivate curiosity, foster innovation, and develop a scientific temper among young minds,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
 
Additionally, broadband connectivity will be provided to government secondary schools and primary health centres (PHCs) in rural areas under the BharatNet programme.
 

More From This Section

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Tax relief for middle-class and big gifts for Bihar: Budget 2025 highlights

Startups, Indian startups

Startups get another Rs 10k crore 'Fund of Funds' fillip in Budget 2025

Budget, Sitharaman

Budget 2025: TDS on rent up to Rs 6 lakh, relief for rental income earners

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: 10,000 new medical seats, boost for IITs, AI push

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2025: What's cheaper and what's costlier for consumers?

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 Medical seats Medical colleges

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVEBudget Bahi-Khata TraditionBudget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS Deduction in Budget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon