Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Those linking Budget to Bihar polls must back simultaneous polls: Chirag

Those linking Budget to Bihar polls must back simultaneous polls: Chirag

The Union minister slammed the criticism, wondering why opposition parties are objecting to the development measures for Bihar

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

Paswan also lauded it as a complete Budget which has taken care of every sector. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BJP ally and Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday asked the opposition to support the bills proposing simultaneous elections to end the debate over Union Budgets allegedly favouring poll-bound states after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a host of development initiatives for Bihar.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader's jibe at the opposition came after some of its MPs linked the Bihar-centric announcements in the Union Budget to the assembly polls scheduled to be held in the eastern state later this year.

The Union minister slammed the criticism, wondering why opposition parties are objecting to the development measures for Bihar.

 

"In such a case they (opposition parties) should not fight the polls in Bihar. Bihar is also a part of this country and if it has got something, what is wrong with that? Announcements have been made to build IIT, greenfield airports, and food processing chains... All of this will be greatly beneficial for the youth of Bihar. What is the problem with that," he asked.

Paswan also said there is always some election going on in one part of the country or other during the time of Budget.

Also Read

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Budget for Viksit Bharat shows PM's resolve to fulfill dreams: Scindia

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Budget 2025: Sensex climbs 150 pts to 77,650; SMIDs mixed; FMCG, Auto, Realty gain

Modi, Narendra Modi

Budget 2025 LIVE updates: Budget is a force multiplier, will boost savings, investment, says PM Modi

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Amit Shah lauds Budget, says middle class always in PM Modi's heart

Sitharaman, Budget

Union Budget 2025: Sitharaman's key allocations and reforms across sectors

The ruling alliance has proposed laws for "one nation, one election", and the opposition might as well support them, he said.

"If the opposition has so much objections, it might as well support the concept of simultaneous polls and end the debate once and for all. When the Budget will be presented next time, some poll must be going on," he said.

Paswan also lauded it as a complete Budget which has taken care of every sector.

"I am happy as a Bihari as well by the way this Budget mentions airport expansion, IIT expansion, and provisions for Kosi river...," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

crypto

Govt introduces new compliance requirements for crypto-asset transactions

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Budget 2025: Jairam Ramesh slams FM Sitharaman for excluding basic schemes

Train, Indian Railway

Budget 2025: Railway capex falls flat; revenue receipt to cross Rs 3 trn

Mayawati

Less about people and country: Mayawati criticises Union Budget 2025

tax

Budget 2025: New presumptive tax scheme for non-residents in electronics

Topics : Chirag Paswan Budget 2025 Budget and Industry Bihar Simultaneous polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVENew Tax RegimeGold-Silver Price todayLatest News LIVECheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon