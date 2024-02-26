Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Budget session: Maha govt tables supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 cr

During the winter session in December last year, supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore were tabled in the state legislature and eventually cleared

Maharashtra assembly

Photo: ANI twitter

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of Rs 8,609 crore on the first day of the Budget session of the state assembly.
State finance minister Ajit Pawar tabled the supplementary demands, which are additional funds sought by the government over the budgetary allocation, in the legislative assembly, followed by the council.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I table the supplementary demands of Rs 8,609.17 crore before the House," Pawar said.
As per the supplementary demand note, demands of Rs 2,210 crore were for financial assistance to farmers whose crops were destroyed due to the unseasonal showers, hailstorms and water scarcity.
During the winter session in December last year, supplementary demands of Rs 55,520.77 crore were tabled in the state legislature and eventually cleared.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Prez commends Centre on Ram temple, Article 370 abrogation

Interim Budget 2024 unveils growth path with fiscal prudence: Economists

Budget 2024: Key highlights of last 5 Budgets under FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Delhi L-G writes to CM to expedite 'stalled' process of Budget presentation

Electricity will not be given for free: Nitish Kumar in state assembly

Failed budget of a failed government in Haryana: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

FinMin asks depts to surrender unspent Budgetary allocation by March 8

CM Sangma presents Rs 2,029 crore deficit Budget in Meghalaya Assembly

Topics : Budget session Maharashtra government ajit pawar Water scarcity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCOREPM Narendra ModiArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon