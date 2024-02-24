Electricity will not be given for free: Nitish Kumar in state assembly

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that electricity in the state will not be given for free as the government is providing it at a very low price.

Speaking during the budget session, CM Nitish asserted that he never said to provide electricity for free in Bihar.

"I have been saying since the beginning that it will not be given for free. We provide it at a very low price so that it remains safe. In some states, they announce that they will provide it for free but we never said that," he said.

"Even during the elections we said that this is for everyone's safety, it will not be provided for free," CM Nitish added.

Pointing towards Bijendra Yadav (Energy Minister in Bihar Government), Nitish Kumar said that he is honest, listen to him. However, the opposition boycotted the budget speech.

Bijendra Prasad Yadav said, "If the electricity bill of the people of Bihar is costlier than other states, we will definitely make it cheaper. How long will this free electricity last? Where will the money come from? We give subsidy of more than Rs 14,000 crore. It is more in rural areas. Now what more facility do you need?"

Meanwhile, former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi on Tuesday took a dig at former ally and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar saying he had joined the RJD alliance on his own the last time and this time he had left on his own accord without any pressure.

"He (Nitish Kumar) joined us on his own last time, we never called him. This time as well he has left on his own, no one forced him . An investigation has been going on against us for the last 25 years. ED, CBI, nothing new is there... The people of Bihar and the country are with us," said RJD leader Rabri Devi.