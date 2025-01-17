Business Standard

Budget session's first part likely between January 31 and February 13

Budget session's first part likely between January 31 and February 13

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31

Budget

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST



The first part of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to be held between January 31 and February 13, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to table her eighth straight budget on February 1.

In line with the convention, the session will start with President Droupadi Murmu's address to a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 31, followed by the tabling of the economic survey.

Sources said the second part of the session will be held between the second week of March and first week of April. The tentative period is from March 10 to April 4.

 

The first part of the session is marked by a debate in both Houses on the Motion of Thanks on the president's address and ends with the prime minister's reply in the two chambers of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Budget session Parliament

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

