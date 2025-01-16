Union Budget 2025 Expectations Live: Govt should target Rs 11 trillion capital spend, says ICRA
Union Budget 2025 Latest Updates: Catch all the latest developments related to Union Budget 2025 here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the 2025-26 Budget on February 1. Ahead of the Budget presentation, various sectors have raised their concerns and expectations.
ICRA has suggested that the government should set a capital spending target of Rs 11 trillion in the upcoming Budget, while offering inflation-adjusted relief on personal income tax to stimulate consumer spending.
Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA, noted that last year's record budgeted capital expenditure of Rs 11.11 trillion is expected to fall short by around Rs 1.4 trillion. She recommended maintaining the target at the previous year's level for the next financial, with a focus on ensuring borrowing remains within manageable limits.
Nayar also highlighted that capital expenditure is lagging behind the required pace to meet the current financial year's target. As of November 2024, the capex spending had reached Rs 5.13 trillion, representing 46 per cent of the budgeted amount of Rs 11.11 trillion.
12:47 PM
Union Budget 2025: Defence spending likely to stay between 1.9-2 % of GDP
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is unlikely to see a significant change in its allocation in the upcoming Union Budget for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), with expectations that it will remain between 1.9 and 2 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). While no official statement has been made by the MoD or the government, this forecast stems from recent comments by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who dismissed concerns about resource constraints.
He highlighted that even the current share of GDP allocated to defence has been challenging to fully utilise.
He highlighted that even the current share of GDP allocated to defence has been challenging to fully utilise.
12:20 PM
US-India Tax Forum proposes simplifying TDS, customs tariff structure
Ahead of the 2025-2026 Union Budget, the US-India Tax Forum, a prominent body within the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), has urged for the simplification of the tax deduction at source (TDS) structure to just two or three rates. It also recommends aligning the tax rates for foreign bank branches with those of domestic banks and implementing a 10 per cent concessional tax rate on dividends for Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs).
Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget 2025
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 12:26 PM IST