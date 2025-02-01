Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Govt projects dividend income of Rs 2.56 trn from RBI, PSBs in FY26

Govt projects dividend income of Rs 2.56 trn from RBI, PSBs in FY26

In current financial year, receipts from dividend/surplus of RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions are estimated at Rs 2.34 trillion, about Rs 1,410 crore higher than previous estimates

RBI, dividend

The Centre's fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.4 per cent of GDP during the next financial year. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Saturday projected a dividend income of Rs 2.56 trillion from the Reserve Bank and public sector financial institutions in FY2025-25, as per the Budget documents.

In the current financial year, receipts from dividend/surplus of RBI, nationalised banks and financial institutions are estimated at Rs 2.34 trillion, about Rs 1,410 crore higher than the previous estimates. 

The documents stated that the total central government's receipts from 'dividends from public sector enterprises and other investments' would be Rs 3.25 trillion, up from Rs 2.89 trillion.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the total receipts other than borrowings and the total expenditure are estimated at Rs 34.96 trillion and Rs 50.65 trillion, respectively.

 

The net tax receipts are estimated at Rs 28.37 trillion.

Also Read

Anand Rathi, Chairman, Anand Rathi Group

Budget 2025 highlights path towards Rs 10-trillion 'Viksit Bharat' economy

FMCG SHOP, GST

Consumer companies upbeat as Budget tax relief boosts middle-class spending

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget LIVE: 10 million more people will pay no income tax due to revised income tax slab, says FM

Paresh Maity, artist

Budget 2025 recognises influence of gig workers, says artist Paresh Maity

shoe footwear campus shoes sandals sports

Budget proposes focused scheme for footwear industry, seeks 2.2 mn jobs

The Centre's fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.4 per cent of GDP during the next financial year.

To finance the fiscal deficit, the net market borrowings from dated securities are estimated at Rs 11.54 trillion during 2024-25. The balance financing is expected to come from small savings and other sources.

The gross market borrowings are estimated at Rs 14.82 trillion.

Sitharaman also announced that the government's endeavour will be to keep the fiscal deficit each year such that the Central government debt remains on a declining path as a percentage of the GDP.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

electric vehicle

Budget 2025: Tax relief, policy push to boost electric two-wheeler demand

Election

Budget: Law min gets Rs 14k cr for carry forward spending on LS polls, EVMs

tribal ministry

Budget 2025: Centre boosts Tribal ministry funding by 45%, focus on infra

Chef Manish Mehrotra

Budget 2025 boosts hospitality, health, education: Chef Manish Mehrotra

Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha

Why Nikhil Kamath's Makhana post is going viral after Budget 2025 speech

Topics : Budget 2025 Union Budget RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon