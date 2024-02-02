Decadal perspective: Foodgrain production up 20% under the Modi govt

Challenges



>The demand for work in rural areas has been rising shows MNREGA data.



Takeaways



> Electronic National Agriculture Market has integrated 1,361 mandis and 180 million farmers over a period of time



> Insurance, income support and schemes to encourage innovation in agriculture



> Insurance, income support and schemes to encourage innovation in agriculture

>This may reflect weakness in the rural job market. Delayed monsoons and other climate-related issues are also increasingly making a mark.