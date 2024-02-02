Budget: EY India analyses movement of stocks, gives key reasons behind it

The Indian equity benchmarks ended slightly lower on Thursday as the Interim Budget unfolded largely as anticipated, devoid of any major surprises.

The Sensex closed the session at 71,645, marking a decline of nearly 107 points or 0.15 per cent. Meanwhile, the Nifty50 index fell by 28 points, or 0.18 per cent, to conclude at 21,697.





Both benchmark indices traded approximately 0.3 per cent higher ahead of the Budget speech. This marked the first negative close for the market on a budget day since February 1, 2020, and the worst vote-on-account day performance since February 16, 2009.








