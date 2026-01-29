Eco Survey flags lifestyle diseases, seeks warnings on ultra-processed food

The Economic Survey 2025 flagged a rise in incidences of lifestyle diseases such as heart problems, diabetes and obesity in India, even as communicable diseases (CDs), such as tuberculosis (TB), and vector borne infections persist.

Highlighting that India is in a critical and complex stage of the epidemiological transition, the Survey pointed out that the duality of rising burdens of CDs and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) is compounded by regional and socioeconomic disparities.

“Recent data shows that non-communicable diseases (NCDs) account for more than 57 per cent of all deaths in the country,” stated the document tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday.

Cardiovascular diseases, for example, have been the leading cause of death for both men and women, with a higher proportion in males across all years since 2004 to 2006.

“Men are found to have higher all-cause and cardiovascular mortality rates compared to women. However women may have worse prognosis, and higher case fatality rates after acute cardiovascular events, potentially due to delayed diagnosis or under-treatment,” it said.

The report also highlighted obesity fast becoming a public health challenge in India, due to unhealthy diets, lifestyle changes, and environmental factors.

At least 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men were overweight or obese, according to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-21.

In the 15 to 49 years age group, 6.4 per cent women and 4.0 per cent men were obese. “More troubling still, the prevalence of excess weight among children under five has risen from 2.1 per cent in 2015-16 to 3.4 per cent in 2019-21,” the Survey said.

According to estimates, over 33 million children in India were obese in 2020. This figure is projected to reach 83 million by 2035.

The Survey attributed the rising obesity numbers to an increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods (UPFs).

India is one of the fastest-growing markets for UPF sales, with its retail sales surging from $0.9 billion in 2006 to nearly $38 billion in 2019, a 40 fold rise. It is during the same period that obesity has nearly doubled in both men and women.

To counter this, the Economic Survey has recommended that warning labels be added to UPF packs, or high fat, sugar, and salt foods (HFSS) targeted at infants and toddlers, since these foods are currently not included in regulations.

The Survey further recommended that nutrient and health claims on UPF packs should be prohibited, to avoid health halo effects.

Citing the example of Chile, the Survey further explored the option of a marketing ban on UPFs from 6 am to 11 pm for all media, while enforcing restrictions on the marketing of infant and toddler milk and beverages.

“There is a growing body of evidence on the impact of UPFs on human health, indicating that there should be no delay in implementing public health policies while further research continues to unfold,” the Survey stated.

While policies continue to focus on reduction in consumption of HFSS foods, improving diets cannot solely depend on consumer behaviour change.

“It will require coordinated policies across food systems that regulate UPF production, promote healthier and more sustainable diets and marketing,” the Survey stated.

“The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) may bring UPFs under regulation with a clear definition and standards, including stricter labelling requirements. UPF may be defined in addition to HFSS by integrating it into the existing frameworks, rather than replacing them,” it said.