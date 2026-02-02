Budget 2026: 61% of labour ministry funds unspent despite record outlay

Why do revised estimates show large underutilisation of labour funds?

Even as the Ministry of Labour and Employment received its highest-ever allocation of ₹32,666.31 crore in the Union Budget 2026-27, revised estimates showed that 61 per cent of the funds allotted in the previous year remained unutilised.

In the Union Budget 2025-26 as well, the ministry had received a record allocation of ₹32,646.19 crore. Of this, only ₹12,688.05 crore was spent, according to the ministry-wise expenditure budget.

Which components saw the sharpest spending shortfall?

An analysis of the allocations under the ministry shows that the underutilisation was primarily due to 62.7 per cent of the allocation for central sector schemes and projects in the previous year remaining unspent. In addition, expenditure on social services also declined in FY26.

From the ₹31,820.80 crore allocated to central sector schemes and projects, ₹11,868.05 crore was utilised, as per the revised estimates. This includes outlays for the National Child Labour Project, Coaching and Guidance for SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes, National Career Services, and the Shram Registration, Inspection, Samadhan and Transparency Initiative (SRISTI).

What is the role of the new PM-VBRY scheme in this year’s Budget?

The 2026-27 Budget also includes the first allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PM-VBRY), the ministry’s new flagship employment scheme announced in August 2025. The scheme has received an allocation of ₹20,082.7 crore in the current Budget.

The PM-VBRY was approved by the Union Cabinet in July 2025 and aims to promote employment generation, enhance employability, and strengthen social security across sectors, including MSMEs and rural enterprises, with a particular focus on manufacturing.

The incentives under PM-VBRY apply to jobs created during the two-year registration period between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027. The scheme aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs nationwide over this period.

What is the total financial commitment under PM-VBRY?

According to a Labour Ministry statement issued in December, the total budgetary outlay for PM-VBRY is ₹99,446 crore. Of this, 20.2 per cent has been allocated to the ministry for implementation in the upcoming financial year.

The scheme replaces the earlier New Employment Generation Scheme, which did not receive any allocation this year. Of the ₹20,000 crore allocated to that scheme last year, only 4.24 per cent was spent.

How did spending on social services perform?

Expenditure on social services also dipped in FY26. The total allocation for social sector services—including welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and minorities—stood at ₹29,467.55 crore this year, largely unchanged from ₹29,437.52 crore last year. However, only ₹11,496.91 crore, or about 39 per cent of the allocation, was spent.

Similarly, of the funds allocated under the Labour Ministry for the development of North Eastern areas, only 37 per cent was utilised.