FM unveils interim budget, says economy going through profound change

Modi is leading the election race by a distance because of his personal popularity and the government is under little pressure to announce populist schemes, analysts say

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday India's economy was going through a transformation as she rose to present the government's last budget to parliament before a national election due by May.
 
The interim budget for 2024/25 is being seen as an economic manifesto for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling party and will give cues to the market on its plans for fiscal consolidation, borrowings and future taxation policy.
 
"The economy has undergone a profound transformation," Sitharaman said to the thumping of desks.
 
Modi is leading the election race by a distance because of his personal popularity and the government is under little pressure to announce populist schemes, analysts say.
 
There are weak spots in the economic picture, though. While the economy is seen growing at a record beating 7.3 per cent for the financial year ending March 31, 2024, consumption which accounts for close to 60 per cent of GDP, has remained weak growing at just over 4 per cent.
 
Weak growth in wages and high inflation has hurt lower income earners, particularly in rural areas, impacting their ability to spend on even items of daily use.
 
Sitharaman will be looking to step up cash schemes for the poor, experts say.
 

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

