Food subsidies to cost 11% more than Interim Budget estimate: Report

The country's combined food and fertiliser bill is expected to reach Rs 3.88 trillion, up 5% rise from the estimate in the interim budget unveiled before the election

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

India is likely to spend Rs 2.25 trillion ($11.97 billion) on food subsidies this financial year, four government sources said, up around 11% from the interim budget estimate in February due to higher spending on the support price for farmers.
The country's combined food and fertiliser bill is expected to reach Rs 3.88 trillion, up 5% rise from the estimate in the interim budget unveiled before the election.
Interim budget estimates will be replaced by a new budget from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that will be presented on July 23.
Food and fertiliser subsidies in the interim budget accounted for about 8% of India's total spending of Rs 47.66 trillion during the fiscal year that ends on March 31, 2025.
In the interim budget, the food subsidy bill was estimated at Rs 2.05 trillion, two of the sources said.
The increase since then is largely due to a rise in the price at which the government buys rice and wheat from domestic farmers, one of the sources said.
Meanwhile, the government is likely to stick to its previous estimate of Rs 1.64 trillion for the fertiliser subsidy, two of the sources said.
The ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:38 PM IST

