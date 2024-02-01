Sensex (    %)
                        
Bond yields soften 8 bps after lower-than-expected fiscal deficit target

The gross and net market borrowings for 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 14.13 trillion and Rs 11.75 trillion, respectively

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell by 8 basis points (bps) after the lower-than-expected fiscal deficit target set by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the financial year 2024-25 during her interim Budget speech on Thursday.

Net and gross borrowing figures for the next financial year were also lower than expected.
The government has pegged the fiscal deficit target at 5.1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), against the market expectation of 5.2-5.4 per cent of the GDP.

Yield on the benchmark bond was trading at 7.06 per cent at 12:30 pm Thursday, against 7.14 per cent on Wednesday. However, market participants said the yield may not fall below 7.05 per cent as traders may sell bonds at a profit at that level.

“The market rallied because of the lower-than-expected fiscal deficit target. The market was expecting around 5.2-5.4 per cent (of GDP),” a dealer at a state-owned bank said.

“There is profit booking by nationalised banks and foreign banks around the 7.05 per cent level,” he added.

Gross and net market borrowings during 2024-25 are estimated at Rs 14.13 trillion and Rs 11.75 trillion, respectively.

“Both will be less than that in 2023-24,” Sitharaman said.

Foreign banks had stocked up on government bonds when yield on the benchmark bond was hovering around 7.20 per cent.

“The surprise lower fiscal deficit target for FY25 at 5.1 per cent of GDP in India will lead to a positive initial reaction in the bond market, with yields potentially decreasing. This unexpected development may create a short-term rally,” said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner of Rockfort Fincap LLP.

“Expect 10-year bond yields to trade between 7.05 per cent and 7.12 per cent till the MPC Policy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated up to Rs 82.92 per dollar as exporters sold dollars after Brent crude oil dipped to $81.00 per barrel on faltering China demand and US inventory build-up.

Additionally, the US Federal Reserve kept the funds rate unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent and this aided market sentiment.

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

