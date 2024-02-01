Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim Budget: Rs 2,502 cr allocated to law ministry, Rs 385 cr to EC

The legislative department under the law ministry is the nodal agency for issues related to the EC, elections and electoral laws

Sitharaman, Union Budget, Nirmala sitharaman

Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Election Commission has been granted Rs 385.67 crore for conducting elections this fiscal, according to documents provided after the presentation of the interim budget on Thursday.
Lok Sabha elections are due this summer and could be announced sometime in March.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The Law Ministry ministry has been provided Rs 2,502.30 crore this fiscal and Rs 34.84 crore in 2024-25 for procurement of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the poll panel.
The sum is meant for providing funds to the Election Commission for procurement of Ballot Units, Control Units and Voter-Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) Units by the Election Commission and ancillary expenditure on EVMs and destruction of obsolete EVMs.
One control unit, at least one ballot unit and one VVPAT unit make up for one EVM.
An expert committee oversees the destruction of old EVMs. An EVM has an average shelf life of 15 years.
The poll authority has also been provided Rs 306.06 crore for elections under budget 2024-25.
The legislative department under the law ministry is the nodal agency for issues related to the EC, elections and electoral laws.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

IND vs ENG Tests 2024: Decoding England's relative success with Bazball

'Don't know how, but it must stop': SC pulls up Punjab over stubble burning

Interim Budget: Rama's radiance in FM Sitharaman's six yards of optimism

Mission Shakti: Under longest-serving woman FM, gender Budget hits a high

Interim Budget 2024: 'A transformative yet prudent financial statement'

Infra Budget rises 16.9%, no big bang announcements for major sectors

Interim Budget: Govt earmarks Rs 1 trn corpus for R&D in sunrise sectors

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Union budgets Law Ministry Election Comission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon