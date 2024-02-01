Interim Budget: U-WIN platform to be rolled out for managing immunisation

U-WIN platform for managing immunisation to be rolled out expeditiously New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation will be rolled out expeditiously across the country.



She made the announcement while presenting the Union interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament.



"The newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of the Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country," Sitharaman said The U-WIN portal, the programme to digitise India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) presently is being run in a pilot mode in two districts of each state and union territories.



The U-WIN portal is linked with Co-WIN portal and the beneficiary records from Co-WIN can be accessed through U-WIN using the registered mobile number for facilitation of registration of children.



The U-WIN portal, which captures vaccination status maintains, an electronic registry of routine immunisations.