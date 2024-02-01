Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Interim Budget: U-WIN platform to be rolled out for managing immunisation

The U-WIN portal is linked with Co-WIN portal and the beneficiary records from Co-WIN can be accessed through U-WIN using the registered mobile number for facilitation of registration of children

Immunisation, Polio, Vaccine, Children

Immunisation, Polio, Vaccine, Children

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

U-WIN platform for managing immunisation to be rolled out expeditiously New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation will be rolled out expeditiously across the country.
 
She made the announcement while presenting the Union interim Budget 2024-2025 in Parliament.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The newly designed U-WIN platform for managing immunisation and intensified efforts of the Mission Indradhanush will be rolled out expeditiously throughout the country," Sitharaman said The U-WIN portal, the programme to digitise India's Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) presently is being run in a pilot mode in two districts of each state and union territories.
 
The U-WIN portal is linked with Co-WIN portal and the beneficiary records from Co-WIN can be accessed through U-WIN using the registered mobile number for facilitation of registration of children.
 
The U-WIN portal, which captures vaccination status maintains, an electronic registry of routine immunisations. 

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Budget 2024: MSMEs expect special package from FM Sitharaman on Feb 1

Budget highlights: GST on health insurance must be reduced, says Niva Bupa

Budget: Rs 1,249 cr for salaries of union ministers, guest entertainment

Interim Budget evokes mixed response from Indian business community in Gulf

Govt pegs non-tax revenue from communications at Rs 1.20 trillion for FY25

Govt seeks to boost oilseed output to cut expensive vegetable oil imports

Realty sector reacts on Budget with cautious optimism, hails PMAY expansion

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman immunisation healthcare Union budgets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 4:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBudget 2024 | Income TaxIndia vs England 2nd Test Playing 11Ambuja Cements Q3 resultsAdani Enterprises Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon