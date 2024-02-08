Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Parliament approves interim Budget 2024-25, with RS returning Finance Bill

The Upper House also returned the appropriation bills related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

New Parliament Building

With Rajya Sabha returning all these money bills to Lok Sabha, the Budget process has been completed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Parliament on Thursday completed the exercise of passing the interim Budget for 2024-25, with Rajya Sabha returning the Finance Bill 2024 and the relevant appropriation bills.
The Upper House also returned the appropriation bills related to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The bills were returned to Lok Sabha after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply on the discussion.
On Wednesday, Lok Sabha passed these bills.
Rajya Sabha returned the Appropriation (Vote on Account) Bill, 2024; The Appropriation Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2024; The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2024; and The Finance Bill, 2024.
With Rajya Sabha returning all these money bills to Lok Sabha, the Budget process has been completed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Budget 2024: How govt keeps Budget a secret until finance minister's speech

Budget 2024: Political reactions pour in ahead of Sitharaman's speech

Budget 2024: What the nation wants from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Budget 2024: Here are 5 lesser-known facts about the Union Budget of India

Interim Budget 2024: Defence budget under Modi govt from 2014-2023

Highlight of interim budget emphasis on capex: FM Sitharaman in RS

Goa CM presents revenue surplus budget of Rs 26,765 cr for 2024-25

FM Sitharaman moves Finance Bill 2024 for consideration in Rajya Sabha

Gujarat Assembly clears supplementary demands for grants worth Rs 7,500 cr

MCD passes Rs 16,683 crore Budget for FY 2024-25 amid pandemonium

Topics : Finance Bill Parliament Rajya Sabha Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 7:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon