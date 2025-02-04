Business Standard

Home / Budget / News / 'We offer real development, not lies': PM taunts Opposition in Lok Sabha

'We offer real development, not lies': PM taunts Opposition in Lok Sabha

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said those who resort to photo sessions in huts of poor will find talk about poor in Parliament boring

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha | Screengrab from Sansad TV

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a veiled jibe at opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP-led central government is focused on true development to people and not false slogans like "gareebi hatao."
 
Replying to the Motion of Thanks on President's address in Lok Sabha, PM Modi said, "We have given true development to the poor, not false slogans. The pain of the poor, the troubles of the common man, the dreams of the middle class cannot be understood just like that, it requires passion. It pains me to say that some people just don't have it."  Follow Parliament Live updates here
 
  
In an apparent jibe at former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, PM Modi said, "There used to be a prime minister in our country who had said that when one rupee leaves Delhi, only 15 paise reaches the villages. At that time, there was rule of one party from Panchayat to Parliament." 

"The country gave us an opportunity, we tried to find solutions. Our model is - savings as well as development, public money, for the public," he added. 

PM Modi's 'sheesh mahal' jibe at AAP, Kejriwal

 
PM Modi also took a jibe at the AAP, his government believes in spending money on public welfare and not for building 'sheesh mahal.'
 
"Earlier the headlines of newspapers used to about scams. It has been 10 years, due to no scams, lakhs of crores of rupees of the country have been saved, which are being used in the service of the people. The various steps that we took resulted in saving lakhs and crores of rupees, but we did not use that money to build the 'sheesh mahal'," he said. 
PM Modi said while the talk on social media is mostly about leaders focussed on "jacuzzi and stylish showers," his government's focus is on providing water to every home. 

PM Modi hails tax cuts in Budget

 
The prime minister also hailed the Union Budget 2025 and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for giving relief to the middle class by announcing tax rebate. 
 
"In the last 10 years, we have enhanced savings of the middle class by reducing income tax. Before 2014, such 'bombs' were hurled and 'bullets' were shot, that it affected the lives of people. We gradually healed those wounds and moved forward. In 2013-2014 tax exemption was only on Rs 2 Lakh income. Today there is an Income tax exemption on Rs 12 lakh income. We healed wounds and today we have applied bandages too," he said.
 
"If we add the Rs 75,000 standard deduction, after April 1, salaried class in the country will not have to pay any tax on income upto Rs 12.75 lakh," the PM added.
 

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

