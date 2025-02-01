Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi criticises Union Budget as 'band-aid for bullet wounds'

The Congress earlier criticised the Union Budget as bereft of cure to "illnesses" of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment

Rahul Gandhi said solving the economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed the Union Budget as a "band-aid for bullet wounds," saying that the Centre was "bankrupt of ideas".

He said solving the economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift. 

"A band-aid for bullet wounds! Amid global uncertainty, solving our economic crisis demanded a paradigm shift," Gandhi said in a post on X  The Congress earlier criticised the Union Budget as bereft of cure to "illnesses" of stagnant real wages, lack of buoyancy in mass consumption, sluggish rates of private investment, and a complicated GST system that the economy is suffering from. 

 

It also accused the Narendra Modi government of appearing to offer "bonanza" to Bihar, governed by NDA ally Nitish Kumar, and "cruelly" ignoring Andhra Pradesh, another pillar of the same alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Indian National Congress Union Budget Budget 2025

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

