Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / SEZ units get one-time domestic sales window in Budget amid 50% US tariffs

SEZ units get one-time domestic sales window in Budget amid 50% US tariffs

The Union Budget proposes a one-time measure allowing eligible SEZ manufacturing units to sell a portion of their output in the domestic market at concessional duty to offset US tariff shocks

Budget 2026

Necessary regulatory changes will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring a level playing field for the units working in the DTA: Sitharaman | Photo: PTI

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To cushion exporters from the impact of the 50 per cent tariff imposed by the United States (US), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a one-time measure to allow eligible manufacturing units in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to sell their goods in the domestic market at a “concessional duty”.
 
According to the announcement made in the Union Budget FY27, the quantity of such sales will be limited to a certain proportion of their exports. This will ensure that adequate safeguards are in place and units operating in the domestic tariff area (DTA) are not at a disadvantage.
 
The move, once implemented, will help units in SEZs utilise idle capacity, considering the unpredictability of the export market and the adverse impact on demand due to the imposition of additional tariffs since August.
 
 
“To address the concerns arising about utilisation of capacities by manufacturing units in the Special Economic Zones due to global trade disruptions, I propose, as a special one-time measure, to facilitate sales by eligible manufacturing units in SEZs to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech.
 
“Necessary regulatory changes will be undertaken to operationalise these measures while ensuring a level playing field for the units working in the DTA,” she added.

Also Read

Madan Sabnavis

Budget delivers well on prudence and focuses on the future thrust areas

Stock Market LIVE Updates on Budget 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 650pts, Nifty near 25k; VIX up 6%; FM hikes STT on F&O in Budget 2026

Budget 2026

Budget 2026 proposes seven high-speed rail corridors linking growth cities

Budget 2026

Budget 2026-27 LIVE: FM Sitharaman lays out Budget to achieve three 'kartavyas' for Viksit Bharat

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Budget 2026: Centre allocates ₹30 crore for Lokpal; ₹54.56 crore to CVC

 
The detailed notification is expected within a month, government officials said.
 
Over a third of India’s outbound shipments from SEZ units are exported to the US. In September, merchandise exports from SEZs to the US contracted 12 per cent year-on-year to $5.46 billion, according to data collated by the Export Promotion Council for EOUs and SEZs (EPCES).
 
“This will enable better utilisation of capacities in SEZs. It will also enable SEZ units to supply world-class products to the Indian market rather than importing the same. This will help in import substitution and create employment opportunities in Indian SEZs. This may facilitate more investment in SEZs,” Alok Chaturvedi, Director General of EPCES, said.

More From This Section

ai, artificial intelligence

Budget 2026-27: Govt sets up panel to study AI impact on services sector

tax, tax saving

Budget 2026 offers six-month window to disclose overseas income and assets

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Budget 2026

Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman keeps LTCG tax rates unchanged for FY27

rupee, indian rupee

Union Budget 2026: Where does the rupee come from and where does it go?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds a folder bearing the Government of India's emblem, as she poses with her officials while leaving her office to present the annual federal budget in parliament, in New Delhi, India

Budget 2026 brings tax relief, investment flexibility for overseas Indians

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2026 Budget and Industry SEZs Trump tariffs US tariff

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Union Budget 2026 LIVEStock Market LIVETax Relief on Indian OverseasGold and Silver ETF CrashBudget 2026 ReliefWhy Market Crash TodayIncome Tax Deadline ExtensionNRI Property Buying RulesBudget 2026 on NRI InvestmentPersonal Finance