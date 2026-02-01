Sunday, February 01, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Budget 2026 offers six-month window to disclose overseas income and assets

Budget 2026 offers six-month window to disclose overseas income and assets

Missed declaring foreign income or assets? Budget 2026 offers a second chance

Budget relief for students, young professionals and NRIs on foreign asset disclosures

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2026 | 1:19 PM IST

For thousands of students, young professionals, tech employees, and relocated NRIs who may have made genuine mistakes while reporting foreign income or assets, Union Budget 2026–27 offers a rare second chance.
 
In her Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a one-time, six-month foreign asset disclosure scheme aimed at helping small taxpayers regularise overseas income or assets that were not correctly reported earlier.
 
The scheme recognises that many individuals—especially first-time earners, employees who worked abroad briefly, or those who relocated overseas—often miss complex disclosure requirements despite having no intent to evade tax.
 
"To address practical issues of small taxpayers like students,  young professionals, tech employees, relocated NRIs, and such  others, I propose to introduce a one-time 6-month foreign asset  disclosure scheme for these taxpayers to disclose income or assets  below a certain size
 
 
The proposal acknowledges that many compliance lapses arise from lack of awareness, complex reporting rules, or short-term overseas work, rather than deliberate tax evasion.

Who can use the scheme
 
The scheme applies to two categories of taxpayers:
 
Category A: Taxpayers who did not disclose overseas income or assets at all
 
Eligible if undisclosed income or asset value is up to ₹1 crore
 
Tax payable:
 
30% of the fair market value of the asset or undisclosed income, plus
 
30% as additional income tax in place of penalty
 
In return, taxpayers receive immunity from prosecution 
"For category (A), the limit of undisclosed income/asset is proposed to  be up to 1 crore rupees.  They need to pay 30 percent of Fair Market  Value of asset or 30 percent of undisclosed income as tax and 30  percent as additional income tax in lieu of penalty and would thereby  get immunity from prosecution," said the FM. 
   
Category B: Taxpayers who paid tax on overseas income but failed to declare the asset acquired
 
Applicable if asset value is up to ₹5 crore
 
Requires payment of a one-time fee of ₹1 lakh
 
Immunity from both penalty and prosecution will be granted  "For  category  (B),  asset  value  is  proposed to be   up to 5 crore rupees. Here, immunity from both penalty and  prosecution will be available with the payment of fee   of 1 lakh rupees,".
 
Why this matters
 
Under existing rules, even unintentional failure to disclose foreign assets can attract steep penalties and criminal action. The proposed scheme offers a time-bound, low-stress exit route for taxpayers to correct past mistakes and become fully compliant.
 
For many individuals affected by global mobility—such as students studying abroad or professionals on overseas assignments—the scheme provides a practical opportunity to clean up disclosures and move forward without the fear of litigation.
 
The six-month window will be critical, and eligible taxpayers are advised to review their foreign income and asset disclosures carefully during this period.
 

