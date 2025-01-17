Business Standard

TAC Security's founder urges Centre to prioritise cybersecurity in Budget

He also stressed that India must establish stronger ties with global organizations such as NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and Interpol

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Cybersecurity vulnerability management company TAC Security founder Trishneet Arora sought from the Centre actionable steps in the upcoming Union Budget to enhance the country's cybersecurity framework.

In a statement, Arora stressed the importance of creating a secure, resilient, and innovative cyber ecosystem that not only safeguards India's expanding digital economy but also positions the nation as a hub for global cybersecurity innovation.

Suggesting measures to strengthen the country's cybersecurity landscape, Arora sought Rs 500 crore for the next three years to fund nationwide cybersecurity education and awareness initiatives.

"This includes collaborating with top institutions like IITs, NITs, and other specialized centers to create a steady pipeline of industry-ready cybersecurity talent. Programmes will focus on hands-on training, research, and developing practical skills to equip young professionals to meet the growing demand in the cybersecurity sector," he said.

 

He also stressed that India must establish stronger ties with global organizations such as NATO's Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) and Interpol.

These partnerships would give India access to the latest cybersecurity technologies, research, and threat intelligence. By sharing knowledge and best practices, India can stay ahead of emerging threats and fortify its defences," said Arora.

He also emphasised on creation of a Rs 1,000 crore Cyber Defense Fund to combat cyber terrorism and strengthen protections for critical infrastructure.

"The fund would support the creation of a comprehensive cybersecurity defence system, using advanced tools such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to identify and counteract cyber threats in real-time," said the TAC Security Founder.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

