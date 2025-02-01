India’s top technology leaders, investors, and startup founders have welcomed the tax breaks and incentives announced in Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget presented on Saturday.
Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer at e-commerce giant Flipkart Group, said the Union Budget 2025-26 provides the perfect booster shot for a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.
With significant tax relief for the middle class, streamlined tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) norms, and a strong push for local manufacturing, Krishnamurthy noted that this Budget puts more power in the hands of consumers—boosting their purchasing capacity and access to a wider range of quality products. ALSO READ: Union Budget 2025-26: Accelerating India's march towards Viksit Bharat
“The government’s focus on MSME growth, women entrepreneurs, and startups will not only strengthen local businesses but also enhance affordability and choice for millions of online shoppers,” said Krishnamurthy. “At Flipkart, we welcome these measures, as they will drive consumer confidence, simplify seller compliance, and create new opportunities for small businesses and artisans. We remain committed to leveraging technology to drive financial inclusion, boost local manufacturing, and support entrepreneurs across Bharat.”
AI and Deep Tech
The Budget announced a new Fund of Funds (FoF) with an expanded scope of Rs 10,000 crore. The initial FoF, announced by the government in 2016 with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, managed to catalyse commitments worth Rs 91,000 crore, Sitharaman said. She added that the Centre will explore a Deep Tech FoF to provide a stimulus to the next generation of startups incubated in the country.
Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and CEO of technology company Salesforce India, said the Budget is more than a fiscal plan—it is a bold blueprint for a stronger Digital India, prioritising technology-led development, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven modernisation, and inclusive economic growth.
Bhattacharya said the government’s commitment to advancing AI and deep tech through initiatives like the Deep Tech Fund of Funds and 10,000 fellowships for technological research in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institute of Science (IISc) reflects a vision for India to lead in automation and emerging technologies.
“The focus on Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in Tier-II cities will further unlock AI-powered digital services, fostering regional innovation and new employment opportunities at scale,” said Bhattacharya.
With one of the world’s largest talent pools, India has a unique opportunity to drive the AI revolution. But Bhattacharya said achieving this requires rapid upskilling, industry collaboration, and democratised learning. She said the government’s investment in 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs, a Rs 500 crore Centre of Excellence for AI in Education, and five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling aligns seamlessly with Salesforce’s mission.
Prateek Maheshwari, co-founder of PhysicsWallah (PW) and chair of the India EdTech Consortium (IEC), said the recognition of AI’s role in education is commendable, with the Rs 500 crore Centre for Excellence in AI for Education paving the way for smart, adaptive learning. “These initiatives lay a strong foundation for a future-ready, inclusive, and tech-driven education ecosystem in India,” said Maheshwari.
Gig Workers
Aadit Palicha, co-founder and CEO of quick commerce firm Zepto, said the introduction of social security measures for gig workers in the Budget is a key highlight, acknowledging their valuable contribution to the economy. “As a consumer tech company, we are excited about the opportunity to add buoyancy to the economy, especially as demand increases across emerging markets,” said Palicha.
Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Food Marketplace at Swiggy, said the government’s focus is on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. “At Swiggy, in one way or another, we are involved in all these facets—our workforce and delivery partner cohort is extremely young, we are creating significant job opportunities, and we are getting more and more women into the formal economy through entrepreneurship and gig opportunities. Our retail business has a direct beneficial impact on our farmers,” said Kapoor.
Manufacturing
Aravind Melligeri, chairman and CEO of Aequs, a Belagavi-based precision manufacturing company, said the continued push towards strengthening India’s manufacturing sector in the Budget is a welcome and positive move for growth. He said the emphasis on labour-intensive sectors like textiles, footwear, and toys is something the industry has been looking forward to for some time.
For instance, he said toy manufacturing can be a force multiplier for employment, with every $10 million in revenue by the sector having the potential to generate 1,000 new jobs. Aequs, which entered toy manufacturing in 2016, also set up India’s first global-scale toy manufacturing cluster, the Koppal Toy Cluster, in 2021.
“Given the current market conditions and the long-term need to make India a global toy manufacturing hub, the emphasis on clusters for toy manufacturing is welcome,” said Melligeri. “Having said that, we are awaiting some production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes in the near future for components for consumer electronics and toy manufacturing, which will provide a further boost to Make in India.”
Chetan Maini, co-founder and chairman of SUN Mobility, which provides energy infrastructure and services for electric vehicles (EVs), said the introduction of the National Manufacturing Mission is a welcome move designed to encourage small, medium, and large manufacturers, thereby promoting Make in India. Maini said this initiative can potentially position India as a global hub for clean technology manufacturing.
He said the exemption of customs duty on capital goods for EV battery manufacturing, along with the Rs 20,000 crore allocation for private sector-driven R&D, will undoubtedly spur innovation in battery and clean technologies. “As India starts to manufacture EV batteries, the proposed reduction in import duties for critical minerals will help reduce costs,” said Maini.
While this Budget aligns with India’s broader vision for progress and takes positive steps toward promoting clean technologies, Maini said there remains an urgent need to rationalise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) disparity between EVs and batteries, which the EV industry needs. In addition, he said policies to enable a level playing field for battery swapping and fixed-battery electric vehicles can further accelerate investments and adoption of electric mobility in the country.