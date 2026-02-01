Budget 2026-27: Manufacturing gets a boost; check sector-wise allocations
Several manufacturing-focused schemes received fresh allocations and enhancements in Budget 2026
Akshita Singh New Delhi
The Union Budget 2026–27 placed manufacturing at the core of its expenditure priorities, with targeted allocations across strategic and industrial manufacturing segments.
Presenting the Budget in Parliament, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government remained committed to strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity while reducing critical import dependence.
“Keeping Atmanirbharta as a lodestar, we have built domestic manufacturing capacity, energy security, and reduced critical import dependencies,” Sitharaman said, adding that these measures supported employment generation and sustained economic growth.
Details of multi-sector allocations
New and expanded schemes for industrial manufacturing
Several manufacturing-focused schemes received fresh allocations or significant enhancements in the Budget. Among the key announcements was the launch of three dedicated Chemical Parks, which received a ₹600 crore allocation for the first time in BE 2026-27. The Budget also provided ₹500 crore for Bio-pharma SHAKTI, marking its first budgetary allocation.
Also Read
The India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 was allocated ₹1,000 crore, while the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme received ₹1,500 crore in BE 2026-27. The production-linked incentive (PLI) Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) saw its allocation rise to ₹1,004 crore, compared with ₹304 crore in the previous fiscal year.
MSME support linked to manufacturing expansion
The Budget reinforced support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as part of the manufacturing push. Measures were announced to improve access to growth capital and formal credit for scalable MSMEs, alongside continued policy support for sectoral expansion.
On liquidity, the Finance Minister said transactions worth over ₹7 trillion had already been enabled through the TReDS platform, with further steps proposed to deepen invoice discounting and strengthen cash flows for smaller enterprises.
The Budget also maintained allocations for industrial infrastructure and corridor-led manufacturing. The National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) retained an allocation of ₹3,000 crore, while investments in plug-and-play industrial parks were scaled up.
“These measures have delivered a growth rate of around seven per cent and helped make substantial progress in poverty reduction,” Sitharaman said.
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 3:16 PM IST