Transitioning to a green future: Budget 2024 underlines energy security

With energy security as one of the nine priorities of the NDA government in their Budget planning, the finance minister announced a series of policies in green energy, new clean technologies, and climate action. "We will bring out a policy document on appropriate energy transition pathways that balance the imperatives of employment, growth, and environmental sustainability," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her budget speech.

The government will also formulate a roadmap for moving the ‘hard to abate’ industries from ‘energy efficiency’ targets to ‘emission targets’. Appropriate regulations for the transition of these industries from the current ‘Perform, Achieve and Trade’ mode to the ‘Indian Carbon Market’ mode will be put in place, Sitharaman said. The Centre had last year formulated India’s first domestic carbon trading market, the final shape of which is still in the works. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India will also develop a taxonomy for climate finance to enhance the availability of capital for climate adaptation and mitigation. Several public sector banks and non-banking financial corporations have pitched to the finance ministry to have a clear definition of climate and green financing to streamline global funding in these emerging areas.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has received its highest-ever budgetary allocation of Rs 19,100 crore, almost double the allocation of 2023-24, with an eye on the recently announced PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana for rooftop solar projects. Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, MNRE, said the high allocation depicts the focus of the government towards green growth. “The focus area is definitely Surya Ghar. Apart from that, PM KUSUM, National Green Hydrogen Mission, Green Energy Corridors, and bio-energy will get further push through the fund allocation,” Joshi said.

In her speech, the finance minister said the Surya Ghar Yojana has seen 1.28 crore registrations and 14 lakh applications. MNRE officials said that out of this, around 2.2 lakh solar rooftop systems have already been installed.

Among other new sectors which the finance minister mentioned as part of the strategy towards energy transition included policy for pumped hydro storage, small modular nuclear reactors which will be made in India, and new highly efficient coal power plants to be developed by NTPC and BHEL.