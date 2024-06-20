Union Budget 2024: India's rail safety in focus after recent collisions

In the wake of recent tragedies, the spotlight once again falls on Indian Railways' persistent safety challenges. Despite substantial allocations in past railway Budgets , accidents like the recent collision of the Kanchanjunga Express with a goods train in West Bengal continue to haunt the nation.

Recent incidents highlight persistent challenges

The collision of the Kanchanjunga Express with a goods train near New Jalpaiguri on June 7 resulted in 10 fatalities and over 25 injuries, serving as a grim reminder of ongoing safety concerns.

Just a year earlier, a triple-train collision near Balasore claimed the lives of at least 293 people, marking one of India's deadliest railway accidents. These incidents prompt a crucial question: how can this year's railway Budget prevent such catastrophic mishaps?

Demand for accountability

Following the Balasore tragedy, seven railway employees faced suspension for alleged negligence, with three individuals arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Commission of Railway Safety's report identified systemic lapses and emphasised the importance of heeding past warnings to prevent such disasters. The subsequent CBI chargesheet further highlighted the necessity for accountability and stricter oversight within the railways.

Towards a safer future

As the government prepares its annual railway Budget, it must adopt a comprehensive approach to enhance passenger safety:

Infrastructure maintenance: Increased funding for regular track, signal, and train maintenance is critical to preventing accidents stemming from infrastructure failures.

Staff training: Comprehensive training programmes for railway personnel, particularly those in pivotal roles, are essential to mitigate human errors and ensure adherence to safety protocols.

Safety regulations: Stricter enforcement and regular audits can identify and mitigate potential risks, potentially through the establishment of an independent safety oversight body.

Technology modernisation: Investment in advanced communication systems, real-time monitoring tools, and automated safety technologies can significantly reduce accident risks.

Passenger awareness: Public campaigns on safety measures and emergency protocols can empower passengers to contribute to their own safety and that of others.

Interim Budget 2024 for Indian Railways

In the Interim Budget 2024-25, Indian Railways received a significant allocation of Rs 2.55 trillion for fiscal 2024-25, marking a 5.8 per cent increase from the previous budgetary estimate of Rs 2.41 trillion in fiscal 2023-24.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted three key economic railway corridor programmes slated for implementation: energy, mineral, and cement corridors; port connectivity corridors; and high traffic density corridors. These initiatives, part of the PM Gati Shakti framework, aim to bolster multi-modal connectivity across the country.

Sitharaman also announced plans to convert 40,000 normal rail bogies to Vande Bharat standards, enhancing passenger safety, convenience, and comfort.