Kanchanjunga Express crash reason identified; goods train driver among dead

Kolkata: Locals gather after the Kanchanjungha Express collided with a goods train, near New Jalpaiguri railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. (Photo : PTI)

The tragic collision of the Kanchanjunga Express train with a goods train in West Bengal on Monday took place because the loco pilot of the goods train, who is among the deceased persons, “disregarded the signal”, Jaya Varma Sinha, the chairman and CEO of Railway Board, said.





The Kanchanjunga Express was struck from behind by the locomotive of the goods train, derailing its three rear coaches. As many as 15 people died in the collision after a Kolkata-bound goods train rammed the Sealdah-bound Kanchanjunga Express near Jalpaiguri railway station in Darjeeling district at 9 am today.

About 60 persons are said to be injured and are getting treatment in local hospitals. The guard of the passenger train is also among the dead.

Kanchanjunga Express crash rescue operation completed

Though the express train was packed with passengers, many of whom were likely tourists visiting the hill station, the officials noted that a lower death count was expected as two of the three derailed compartments carried goods in them.

The rescue operation has now been wrapped up. Earlier, several people were feared to be trapped in the mangled coaches.

PM Modi, Murmu offer condolences, compensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu offered their condolences to the bereaved families. The PM’s office has also announced a compensation of Rs 200,000 for the kin of the deceased while Rs 50,000 will be given to those who were injured in the accident.

Ashwini Vaishnaw headed to West Bengal

Railway Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw had earlier said that a rescue operation was underway on a “war footing.” He is headed to the accident site to take stock of the situation.

Multiple helpline numbers have been issued by the officials to assist the people affected due to the mishap.



The Railways has announced a compensation Rs 1 million for the kin of the deceased, Rs 250,000 for those who suffered grievous injuries, and Rs 50,000 for the victims with minor injuries.

Earlier, video and photos shared by locals were widely shared on social media platforms, showing a compartment of the passenger train suspended mid-air due to the collision while wagons of the goods trains toppled around the tracks.