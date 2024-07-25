Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: On prudent path, towards long-term sustainability

For the first time, the government has rolled out a package to raise the long-term employability of the country's youth and incentivise their hiring by corporates

Gurpreet Chhatwal

Gurpreet Chhatwal

Gurpreet Chhatwal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 12:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The overarching takeaway from Tuesday’s pronouncements is the sharp focus on removing bottlenecks to improve the ease of doing business and creating a conducive environment for corporates.

Increasing skilling and job creation, enhancing credit availability for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and building a sustainable energy ecosystem are the crucial callouts.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

For the first time, the government has rolled out a package to raise the long-term employability of the country’s youth and incentivise their hiring by corporates.

Skilling initiatives in collaboration with states and industry, upgradation of 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes, providing skilling and education loans and internship at the Top 500 corporates are in consonance with the budgetary discourse.

Implemented well, these can bridge some of the vexing skill set gaps that companies have been staring at for long. The attempt to incentivise corporates for first-time employment through the ‘Employment Linked Incentive’ scheme by partially bearing the wage cost is a notable spur.

There is a conscious attempt to enhance credit access to the MSME sector — another nagging issue. The credit guarantee scheme facilitating term loans without collateral or third-party guarantee, and credit support during stress period are supportive of their growth and will smoothen their operations.

More From This Section

Shouldn't have fiscal incentive or disincentive towards savings: DEA secy

Union Budget 2024 gives salaried individuals some relief on TDS, TCS

Budget indicates focus on enhancing human capital, says Harsha Agarwal

Top firms' profit drop led to cut in corporation tax forecast: Revenue secy

Govt cannot go alone in skilling, pvt sector crucial: Finance Secretary


Further, the role of SIDBI has been re-oriented from that of a pure refinancier to also a direct lender, and the limit of MUDRA loans has been doubled. Reducing the turnover threshold of buyers on the TReDS platform will help enterprises, especially the small ones, unlock working capital.

The efforts towards clean energy transition to create a sustainable ecosystem continue. The duty structure on solar cells and modules have been revised favourably, along with those for critical minerals. This will not only support domestic manufacturers but also facilitate India’s energy transition pathway.

The steps towards exploration of public-private partnership in nuclear energy, especially for the development of small modular nuclear reactors, will help scale up India’s clean energy generation quotient and charge the sustainability push.

While these long-term initiatives bode well for India Inc, the finer details of the schemes and their implementation bear watching.

The writer is managing director, CRISIL Ratings Ltd

Also Read

Health Budget focuses on strengthening state drug regulatory systems

Union Budget 2024: Laying building blocks for a 'Viksit Bharat'

Budget ignored Oppn-ruled states? Outrageous allegations, says FM

Budget Frontlines: A long shot from the 2% goalpost for defence funds

Budget 2024: India Inc awaits consumer demand to improve to expand capacity

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Budget 2024 Sustainable Development

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon