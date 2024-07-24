Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Union Budget 2024: Laying building blocks for a 'Viksit Bharat'

With a median age of 28.4 years, it is a young India that would reinforce the country's competitive advantage and unleash the consumption potential of the economy

Union Budget, Budget 2024, Budget tablet, Sitharaman, Nirmala Sitharaman
Premium

Rajiv Memani
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 9:17 PM IST
“Turning attention to full year and beyond, we particularly focus on employment, skilling, MSMEs (micro, small and medium enterprises) and the middle class,” said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, clearly summing up the government’s intent while presenting this year’s Union Budget.

For me, some of the themes stand out that will fortify the foundation for future economic growth. The most transformative proposal is the one aimed at job creation and skill development for the youth. The second relates to direct tax changes and the announcement of a comprehensive review of the Direct Taxes Code. The others are the government’s
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper

Also Read

Health Budget focuses on strengthening state drug regulatory systems

Congress CMs to boycott NITI Aayog meet over 'discriminatory' 2024 Budget

Union Budget 2024: R&D, spacetech fund gives deeptech startups a boost

Soren slams BJP-led Centre for 'neglecting' Jharkhand in Union Budget

INDIA bloc MPs protest in Parliament for discrimination in Union Budget

Topics : Union Budget Budget 2024

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon