Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget indicates focus on enhancing human capital, says Harsha Agarwal

It is heartening to see the Budget expand its focus from agricultural allocation to enhanced focus on agricultural productivity and sustainability, he says

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, FICCI and Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emami Limited

Harsha Vardhan Agarwal
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India could take solace from the huge leap we made over the last 10 years on institutionalising macroeconomic stability. However, weak growth in formal sector employment with reasonable remuneration took some shine off the economy’s glitter. The first Budget of the new government is employment-oriented. The announcements clearly indicate that the focus of the government over the next five years would be in enhancing India’s human capital. By introducing three new schemes for employment-linked incentives, the Budget has moved the needle on the job creation front. The steps taken to incentivise firms to hire more labour is a positive step forward. The Budget has also opened multiple job-creation vectors via a comprehensive development plan for India’s travel and tourism sector and a continuous thrust in the infrastructure sector.

It is heartening to see the Budget expand its focus from agricultural allocation to enhanced focus on agricultural productivity and sustainability. The announcement of digital public infrastructure for agriculture, integrating 60 million farmers and their land into a digital registry are set to transform the sector.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Another highlight of the Budget is the continued focus of demand stimulus through a Rs 17,500 benefit for salaried taxpayers. The focus on housing and urban planning is set to stimulate growth in the real estate sector. By addressing the needs of various segments, including affordable housing, industrial workers, and urban infrastructure, the Budget aims to create a more balanced and inclusive growth environment.

The Budget deserves credit for improving the ease of availing finance for the MSME sector through measures such as new assessment model for MSME credit by public-sector banks, enhancing the Mudra loan limit, reduction of TReDS threshold for mandatory onboarding and a separate guarantee cover up to Rs 100 crore. We are particularly encouraged by the announcement to facilitate the development of investment-ready “plug and play” industrial parks with complete infrastructure in or near 100 cities, in partnership with the states and private sector. This was a key FICCI ask from the government and an important aspect for growth of the MSME sector in India.

The writer is senior vice president, FICCI, and vice chairman and managing director, Emami Limited

Also Read

Top firms' profit drop led to cut in corporation tax forecast: Revenue secy

Union Budget 2024-25: Emphasis on bringing simplicity in direct tax system

Union Budget 2024-25: Govt aims on strengthening social sector reforms

Union Budget 2024-25: Lightening the indirect burden on taxpayers

Brokerages raise bets on FMCG, IT, consumer stocks after Budget 2024

Topics : Budget 2024 Union Budget human capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi RainsBudget 2024 LiveLatest News LIVEParliament Monsoon Session 2024 LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateParis Olympics 2024 LIVE ScoreBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon