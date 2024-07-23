Business Standard
Union Budget 2024: Urban consumption growth in Q1 lags behind rural areas

Lower taxes and levies on mobile phones and associated products such as chargers to help bring down prices

BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

CHALLENGES

> Urban consumption growth in Q12024 fell behind rural areas for the first time in 5 quarters
 
> Evidence of a K-shaped recovery is also seen in vehicle sales. More expensive passenger vehicle sales are higher than before the pandemic, while two-wheeler sales continue to lag   

TAKEAWAYS

> Focus on spending in rural areas and other long-term steps, is expected to help increase income in the hands of consumers in the long-term
 
> Lower taxes and levies on mobile phones and associated products such as chargers to help bring down prices

chart

Topics : urban consumption Rural consumption Budget 2024

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:21 PM IST

