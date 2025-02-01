Business Standard

Saturday, February 01, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Budget / News / Union Budget announcements like sixer on full toss ball: PHDCCI President

Union Budget announcements like sixer on full toss ball: PHDCCI President

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled record eighth Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Saturday

PHDCCI President Hemant Jain, Chairman Mukul Bagla, CEO and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta and Chief Economist and Deputy Secretary General S P Sharma leave after the 5th pre-budget meeting, at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi on Monday. (AN

PHDCCI President Hemant Jain, Chairman Mukul Bagla, CEO and Secretary General Ranjeet Mehta and Chief Economist and Deputy Secretary General S P Sharma leave after the 5th pre-budget meeting, at the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi on Monday. (AN

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industry body PHDCCI on Saturday termed the announcements made in the Union Budget as a "sixer on a full toss ball" which will drive growth across sectors improving infrastructure and enhancing governance.

In an interview to PTI, its President Hemant Jain said the key focus areas in the Budget 2025-26 included taxation, power, urban development, mining, the financial sector, and regulatory reforms, are major ingredients of development.

"It's like a sixer on a full toss ball. These areas will drive growth, improve infrastructure, enhance governance, and ensure sustainable development across various sectors," said Jain, who is also the Managing Director of KLJ Industries.

 

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled record eighth Union Budget in Lok Sabha on Saturday.

The size of the Budget at Rs 47.16 lakh crore, including a capital expenditure of Rs 10.1 lakh crore, will boost the economy, he said.

Also Read

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Winners, losers across sectors from Union Budget: Stock market reactions

RBI, dividend

Govt projects dividend income of Rs 2.56 trn from RBI, PSBs in FY26

Anand Rathi, Chairman, Anand Rathi Group

Budget 2025 highlights path towards Rs 10-trillion 'Viksit Bharat' economy

electric vehicle

Budget 2025: Tax relief, policy push to boost electric two-wheeler demand

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, President Droupadi Murmu, Minister of State for Finance Shri Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of Finance ministry

Budget LIVE: 10 million more people will pay no income tax due to revised income tax slab, says FM

On the tax related announcements, Jain said it is a strong step to boost the middle income group. Zero income tax up to the income of Rs 12 lakh will boost consumption and increase spending.

In his reaction to the budget, Ranjeet Mehta, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI said a new manufacturing mission under the Make in India initiative to support SMEs and large industries through comprehensive policy backing and a detailed framework will create an ecosystem for solar PV cells, electrolysers, and grid-scale batteries.

The budget announced a three-year pipeline of projects by states to be given that can be implemented in private-public partnership (PPP) mode, with outlay of Rs 1.5 lakh crore proposed for 50-year interest-free loans will boost the infrastructure development in the country, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

person with disability, PWD, disability

Govt marginally expands Budget for social justice, disability welfare

Nirmala Sitharaman, Sitharaman

'No cut in capital expenditure': Nirmala Sitharaman post-Budget 2025

FMCG SHOP, GST

Consumer companies upbeat as Budget tax relief boosts middle-class spending

Paresh Maity, artist

Budget 2025 recognises influence of gig workers, says artist Paresh Maity

Election

Budget: Law min gets Rs 14k cr for carry forward spending on LS polls, EVMs

Topics : Union Budget Budget Budget 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2025 LIVEWhat is Standard Deduction?Gold-Silver Price todayTax Relief to homeownersCheaper and Costlier in Budget 2025Budget 2025IndusInd Bank Q3 ResultsTDS on Rent
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon