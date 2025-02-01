Budget 2025: Tax relief, policy push to boost electric two-wheeler demand

In the Union Budget for 2025-26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relief for middle-class households and the removal of customs duties on electric vehicle (EV) battery components. Industry players believe these measures will likely stimulate growth and drive up demand for electric two-wheelers.
A major highlight of the Budget is the announcement that individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh will no longer be required to pay income tax under the new tax regime. This decision directly benefits salaried taxpayers, particularly those in the middle class, by boosting disposable income. The enhanced purchasing power of consumers is expected to drive higher demand for electric two-wheelers, as more people will be able to afford the initial investment in these environmentally friendly alternatives to conventional vehicles.
FADA president C S Vigneshwar highlighted the importance of this move, stating that the increase in the income tax exemption limit to Rs 12 lakh will significantly benefit sectors such as automotive, including electric two-wheelers. "The rise in disposable income will allow consumers to upgrade to electric vehicles, which are increasingly seen as a viable and sustainable option," he said. ALSO READ: 'No cut in capital expenditure': Nirmala Sitharaman post-Budget 2025
The Budget’s focus on rural prosperity is another key factor in driving demand for electric two-wheelers. The Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which benefits 1.7 crore farmers, along with the expansion of Kisan Credit Card loan limits, is expected to have a positive impact on rural markets. With improved rural income and better access to credit, demand for electric two-wheelers, particularly for last-mile deliveries in rural areas, is expected to grow. These vehicles offer an affordable and sustainable mobility solution in areas where traditional fuel-based options may be cost-prohibitive.
“The expansion of rural income through schemes like the Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana will drive demand for electric two-wheelers, especially in regions where these vehicles are becoming an attractive option for businesses and consumers alike,” Vigneshwar said.
Another pivotal measure in the Budget is the exemption of basic customs duty on critical minerals such as cobalt and lithium-ion battery waste, as well as on 35 capital goods for EV battery manufacturing. This move is aimed at reducing the cost of manufacturing electric vehicles, including two-wheelers. As batteries account for nearly 40 per cent of the cost of an electric vehicle, the reduction in manufacturing costs is expected to lead to lower prices for consumers, making electric two-wheelers more affordable.
Commenting on this, Ayush Lohia, chief executive officer, Lohia, stated, "The changes in income tax are a favourable move, as they will increase disposable income and boost sales. Additionally, the removal of basic customs duty on lithium-ion batteries and 35 additional goods for EV battery manufacturing will boost domestic manufacturing and backward integration, leading to a reduction in vehicle costs."
Hyder Ali Khan, chief executive officer, Godawari Electric Motors, lauded this decision, saying, “The customs duty exemption on essential components for EV battery production will lower production costs, making electric two-wheelers more accessible to a wider consumer base.”
The Budget also placed a strong emphasis on the gig economy, a sector that plays a crucial role in last-mile deliveries using electric two-wheelers. Gig workers in the delivery sector will benefit from the introduction of identity cards and healthcare coverage under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana. Rashi Agarwal, co-founder and chief business officer, Zypp Electric, hailed these initiatives, noting that they would directly benefit companies like hers, which rely on gig workers for electric last-mile delivery services.
“The government’s support for gig workers is a game-changer,” Agarwal said. “These measures will not only improve the livelihoods of our rider partners but also boost the adoption of electric two-wheelers for sustainable deliveries across India.”