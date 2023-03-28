close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assets should ideally be churned within five yrs: Arcil's Pallav Mohapatra

In a Q&A, the MD & CEO of the firm dwells on its business model and the focus on retail assets to drive volume, going forward

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda Business Standard Mumbai
Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO, Arcil
Premium

Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO, Arcil

5 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The current financial year was a good one for Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Limited, or Arcil, in terms of acquisitions and recoveries. Speaking to Manojit Saha & Subrata Panda in an interview,
Or

Also Read

Game-changing rules for asset reconstruction companies

At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?

RBI's revised ARC norms improve governance; may shake up industry

BS Number Wise: Asset reconstruction companies need to rebuild

NARCL makes offers to acquire Jaypee Infratech debt held by Public Banks

Real estate growth depends on job security of people: Gera Developments MD

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Topics : asset reconstruction companies | Arcil | Assets | ARCs

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Signal strength: Reliance Jio wages price war in fixed-line broadband

reliance jio
3 min read

Special Situations Fund: Kotak Mahindra Bank arm raises $1.25 billion

Kotak Mahindra Bank
2 min read
Premium

Assets should ideally be churned within five yrs: Arcil's Pallav Mohapatra

Pallav Mohapatra, MD & CEO, Arcil
5 min read

Saj Food Products likely to touch a revenue of Rs 2,500 cr in FY24

Saj Food Products
2 min read

Highdell Investment sells 2.26% stake in Kalyan Jewellers for Rs 256 cr

Kalyan Jewellers
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Vedanta board approves Rs 7,621 crore of interim dividend for FY23

Dividend, Company dividend
1 min read

Alibaba splits into six units, plans new IPOs in historic overhaul

Alibaba
4 min read

Vedanta dividend: Decision on fifth payout today; check all details here

Vedanta
2 min read
Premium

Eye on expansion, Haldiram family to invest Rs 2,500 crore in 5 years

Haldiram
3 min read

Reliance, Tatas, nine others get Rs 14,000-crore solar PLI approval

Have a sunny rooftop? Then tap into power of the sun with a solar installation system that can help cut down your electricity bills. Credits: Adobe Stock
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon