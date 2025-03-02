ChrysCapital eyes investments in tech, healthcare, fintech: Sanjay Kukreja

ChrysCapital, one of the largest and most established India-focused investment firms with over $6 billion in assets under management, is exploring investments in areas such as enterprise tech, financial services, pharma, healthcare, consumer, manufacturing, and new economy sectors, said Sanjay Kukreja, partner and chief investment officer (CIO), ChrysCapital. In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Kukreja also said that the environment for companies going public is facing some headwinds, but better businesses will continue to go public despite cycles. He said ChrysCapital has five to six portfolio companies planning IPOs in the next 18 months. Edited excerpts:

What inspired you to