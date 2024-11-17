Huge wealth of data talent in India, looking to attract it: Lingaro CEO

At a time when India’s Global Capability Centre (GCC) ecosystem is projected to expand significantly, with over 1,900 GCCs and a market size of $60 billion by 2025, Lingaro Group, a data management services provider, is looking to scale up operations in the country, Sam Mantle, the group’s global chief executive officer, told Peerzada Abrar in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

Where do you see India fitting into Lingaro’s global growth plans, and how does it compare to other regions?

The company was founded in Poland and, for the first 10 years, it was a very Polish-centric organisation. It did