You should not stop writing code till late in your life: Wayfair India head

US e-commerce company Wayfair, based in Boston, sells furniture and home goods online. It started operations in its India technology development centre two years ago and, unlike many other GCCs, is not in any hurry to scale up its headcount dramatically. In a conversation with Business Standard, Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India TDC, talks about the centre’s journey, how the lifecycle of a software developer is changing, and why an engineer must not stop coding. Excerpts:

What were the main reasons for setting up the technology centre in India?

Kaila: We are headquartered in Boston,