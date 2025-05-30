Friday, May 30, 2025 | 04:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Interviews / You should not stop writing code till late in your life: Wayfair India head

You should not stop writing code till late in your life: Wayfair India head

Rohit Kaila talks about the centre's journey, how the lifecycle of a software developer is changing, and why an engineer must not stop coding

Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India TDC
Premium

Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India TDC

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US e-commerce company Wayfair, based in Boston, sells furniture and home goods online. It started operations in its India technology development centre two years ago and, unlike many other GCCs, is not in any hurry to scale up its headcount dramatically. In a conversation with Business Standard, Rohit Kaila, Head of Technology and Site Leader, Wayfair India TDC, talks about the centre’s journey, how the lifecycle of a software developer is changing, and why an engineer must not stop coding. Excerpts:
 
What were the main reasons for setting up the technology centre in India? 
Kaila: We are headquartered in Boston,
Topics : coding engineering IT-software sector IT Industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon